- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
96 (77.41%)
Loss Trades:
28 (22.58%)
Best trade:
817.32 USD
Worst trade:
-2 126.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16 506.65 USD (156 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 649.08 USD (25 574 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (2 072.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 146.58 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
42.30%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
106
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
91 (73.39%)
Short Trades:
33 (26.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
31.11 USD
Average Profit:
171.94 USD
Average Loss:
-451.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 855.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 855.15 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 392.28 USD
Maximal:
4 110.69 USD (4.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.43% (4 110.69 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (1 832.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|124
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|131K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +817.32 USD
Worst trade: -2 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 072.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 855.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UpGlobalMarkets-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around global trading session behaviour. The EA maps the Asian, European, American and Overlap sessions on your chart, tracks each session independently, and manages entries and exits without manual intervention.
Key features
- Four configurable sessions with independent timings, colours and on-chart visuals
- Automated position management with a four-stage partial profit system
- Lock Profit engine that protects gains once a position matures
- Fixed and trailing stop-loss modes, plus a broker-side hard stop as backstop
- Risk-based or fixed lot sizing
- Daily, weekly and monthly profit targets and loss limits with automatic pause and resume
- Profit cooldown that steps the EA aside after a strong run
- Live dashboard: time zone panel, virtual balance, period P&L and net breakdown by day, week and month
- Cent-account aware, with automatic restart recovery so open trades stay tracked
For automation, visit traderstv.in
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
125 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
94K
USD
USD
2
100%
124
77%
42%
1.30
31.11
USD
USD
4%
1:500