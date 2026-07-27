- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
48
盈利交易:
45 (93.75%)
亏损交易:
3 (6.25%)
最好交易:
85.00 USD
最差交易:
-100.35 USD
毛利:
826.95 USD (11 630 pips)
毛利亏损:
-170.20 USD (3 358 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (410.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
416.15 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.53
交易活动:
8.68%
最大入金加载:
1.57%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
4.32
长期交易:
32 (66.67%)
短期交易:
16 (33.33%)
利润因子:
4.86
预期回报:
13.68 USD
平均利润:
18.38 USD
平均损失:
-56.73 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-152.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-152.10 USD (2)
每月增长:
65.68%
算法交易:
47%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
152.10 USD (10.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.78% (152.10 USD)
净值:
3.65% (54.40 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|657
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|8.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +85.00 USD
最差交易: -100 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +410.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -152.10 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 InstaFinance-Europe.com 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
🔵 The Golden Series- It is a fully automated trading system
Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.
🔵 Risk control
The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
🔵 Stop loss
The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.
🔵 Final information
No grid
No martingale
Estimated yield 10% per month
Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 100$
A group for communication
Recommended Broker
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月999 USD
66%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
4
47%
48
93%
9%
4.85
13.68
USD
USD
11%
1:200