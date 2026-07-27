- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
32 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Best trade:
85.00 USD
Worst trade:
-100.35 USD
Gross Profit:
644.30 USD (7 786 pips)
Gross Loss:
-152.10 USD (3 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (410.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.80 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.57%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.24
Long Trades:
19 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
15 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
4.24
Expected Payoff:
14.48 USD
Average Profit:
20.13 USD
Average Loss:
-76.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-152.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
49.22%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
152.10 USD (10.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (45.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|492
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|4.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +85.00 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +410.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🔵 The Golden Series- It is a fully automated trading system
Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.
🔵 Risk control
The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
🔵 Stop loss
The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.
🔵 Final information
No grid
No martingale
Estimated yield 10% per month
Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 100$
A group for communication
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
4
47%
34
94%
1%
4.23
14.48
USD
USD
3%
1:200