🔵 The Golden Series - It is a fully automated trading system

Main Features

🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD

The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by

technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market

The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.





🔵 Risk control

The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.

🔵 Stop loss

The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.





🔵 Final information

No grid

No martingale

Estimated yield 10% per month

Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 100$