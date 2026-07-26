- 成长
- 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
54
盈利交易:
31 (57.40%)
亏损交易:
23 (42.59%)
最好交易:
366.00 BRL
最差交易:
-152.00 BRL
毛利:
3 607.00 BRL (13 480 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 832.00 BRL (6 880 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (869.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
869.00 BRL (10)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
1.01%
最大入金加载:
34.52%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
30 分钟
采收率:
4.72
长期交易:
29 (53.70%)
短期交易:
25 (46.30%)
利润因子:
1.97
预期回报:
32.87 BRL
平均利润:
116.35 BRL
平均损失:
-79.65 BRL
最大连续失误:
4 (-376.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
-376.00 BRL (4)
每月增长:
81.36%
年度预测:
987.20%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
127.00 BRL
最大值:
376.00 BRL (26.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.88% (376.00 BRL)
净值:
10.20% (102.00 BRL)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|34
|WINM26
|20
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|WINQ26
|665
|WINM26
|117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|WINQ26
|5.3K
|WINM26
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +366.00 BRL
最差交易: -152 BRL
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +869.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -376.00 BRL
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XPMT5-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Trading Signals – Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)
Proven Performance, Consistency, and Safety
We offer a day trade signal service for the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN), generated by a high-precision algorithmic system, thoroughly tested and validated.
Real and auditable results:
• +140% return on initial capital in just 5 months of operation.
• Over 85% of weeks closed with net profit.
• Maximum drawdown below 3%, demonstrating exceptional capital preservation.
What makes these signals unique?
• Proprietary artificial intelligence: Trained on millions of market data points, it filters every opportunity, ensuring that only signals with the highest probability of success are issued.
• Bulletproof risk management: The system incorporates daily loss and profit limits, automatic pauses after adverse events, and a dynamic trailing stop that protects profits without capping gains.
• Out-of-sample validation: The model was frozen and tested on previously unseen data, continuing to generate consistent profits with no sign of overfitting.
• Transparent execution: All operations are recorded and can be verified, ensuring full confidence in the reported numbers.
Ideal for traders seeking:
• Long-term consistency of results.
• A system tested and approved under real market conditions.
• Peace of mind with professional risk management.
Recommended minimum capital:
- R$ 2,000.00 to trade 2 contracts.
- This amount is sufficient to cover the required margin and withstand the worst historical drawdown scenario, keeping risk under control per trade.
* The results of +140% return, over 85% profitable weeks, and drawdown below 3% refer exclusively to the automated system (EA) operation period. The account's full history includes previous manual trades and may show different statistics.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
51%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
BRL
BRL
14
96%
54
57%
1%
1.96
32.87
BRL
BRL
41%
1:1