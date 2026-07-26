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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / RobotB3
Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

RobotB3

Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas
Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 51%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
54
盈利交易:
31 (57.40%)
亏损交易:
23 (42.59%)
最好交易:
366.00 BRL
最差交易:
-152.00 BRL
毛利:
3 607.00 BRL (13 480 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 832.00 BRL (6 880 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (869.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
869.00 BRL (10)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
1.01%
最大入金加载:
34.52%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
30 分钟
采收率:
4.72
长期交易:
29 (53.70%)
短期交易:
25 (46.30%)
利润因子:
1.97
预期回报:
32.87 BRL
平均利润:
116.35 BRL
平均损失:
-79.65 BRL
最大连续失误:
4 (-376.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
-376.00 BRL (4)
每月增长:
81.36%
年度预测:
987.20%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
127.00 BRL
最大值:
376.00 BRL (26.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.88% (376.00 BRL)
净值:
10.20% (102.00 BRL)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
WINQ26 34
WINM26 20
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
WINQ26 665
WINM26 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
WINQ26 5.3K
WINM26 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +366.00 BRL
最差交易: -152 BRL
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +869.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -376.00 BRL

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XPMT5-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

 

Trading Signals – Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)


Proven Performance, Consistency, and Safety

We offer a day trade signal service for the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN), generated by a high-precision algorithmic system, thoroughly tested and validated.

Real and auditable results:
+140% return on initial capital in just 5 months of operation.
Over 85% of weeks closed with net profit.
Maximum drawdown below 3%, demonstrating exceptional capital preservation.

 What makes these signals unique?

Proprietary artificial intelligence: Trained on millions of market data points, it filters every opportunity, ensuring that only signals with the highest probability of success are issued.
Bulletproof risk management: The system incorporates daily loss and profit limits, automatic pauses after adverse events, and a dynamic trailing stop that protects profits without capping gains.
Out-of-sample validation: The model was frozen and tested on previously unseen data, continuing to generate consistent profits with no sign of overfitting.
Transparent execution: All operations are recorded and can be verified, ensuring full confidence in the reported numbers.

 Ideal for traders seeking:

• Long-term consistency of results.
• A system tested and approved under real market conditions.
• Peace of mind with professional risk management.

 Recommended minimum capital:

  • R$ 2,000.00 to trade 2 contracts.
  • This amount is sufficient to cover the required margin and withstand the worst historical drawdown scenario, keeping risk under control per trade.


* The results of +140% return, over 85% profitable weeks, and drawdown below 3% refer exclusively to the automated system (EA) operation period. The account's full history includes previous manual trades and may show different statistics.
没有评论
2026.08.07 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 13:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.01 11:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 12:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RobotB3
每月50 USD
51%
0
0
USD
1K
BRL
14
96%
54
57%
1%
1.96
32.87
BRL
41%
1:1
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