- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
31 (57.40%)
Loss Trades:
23 (42.59%)
Best trade:
366.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-152.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
3 607.00 BRL (13 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 832.00 BRL (6 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (869.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
869.00 BRL (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
1.01%
Max deposit load:
34.52%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
29 (53.70%)
Short Trades:
25 (46.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
32.87 BRL
Average Profit:
116.35 BRL
Average Loss:
-79.65 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-376.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-376.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
121.72%
Annual Forecast:
1 476.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
127.00 BRL
Maximal:
376.00 BRL (26.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.88% (376.00 BRL)
By Equity:
10.20% (102.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|34
|WINM26
|20
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ26
|665
|WINM26
|117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ26
|5.3K
|WINM26
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +366.00 BRL
Worst trade: -152 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +869.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -376.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading Signals – Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)
Proven Performance, Consistency, and Safety
We offer a day trade signal service for the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN), generated by a high-precision algorithmic system, thoroughly tested and validated.
Real and auditable results:
• +140% return on initial capital in just 5 months of operation.
• Over 85% of weeks closed with net profit.
• Maximum drawdown below 3%, demonstrating exceptional capital preservation.
What makes these signals unique?
• Proprietary artificial intelligence: Trained on millions of market data points, it filters every opportunity, ensuring that only signals with the highest probability of success are issued.
• Bulletproof risk management: The system incorporates daily loss and profit limits, automatic pauses after adverse events, and a dynamic trailing stop that protects profits without capping gains.
• Out-of-sample validation: The model was frozen and tested on previously unseen data, continuing to generate consistent profits with no sign of overfitting.
• Transparent execution: All operations are recorded and can be verified, ensuring full confidence in the reported numbers.
Ideal for traders seeking:
• Long-term consistency of results.
• A system tested and approved under real market conditions.
• Peace of mind with professional risk management.
Recommended minimum capital:
- R$ 2,000.00 to trade 2 contracts.
- This amount is sufficient to cover the required margin and withstand the worst historical drawdown scenario, keeping risk under control per trade.
* The results of +140% return, over 85% profitable weeks, and drawdown below 3% refer exclusively to the automated system (EA) operation period. The account's full history includes previous manual trades and may show different statistics.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
870
BRL
BRL
14
96%
54
57%
1%
1.96
32.87
BRL
BRL
41%
1:1