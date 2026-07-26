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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RobotB3
Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

RobotB3

Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas
Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

Manoel Messias De Souza Lucas

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 51%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
31 (57.40%)
Loss Trades:
23 (42.59%)
Best trade:
366.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-152.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
3 607.00 BRL (13 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 832.00 BRL (6 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (869.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
869.00 BRL (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
1.01%
Max deposit load:
34.52%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
29 (53.70%)
Short Trades:
25 (46.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
32.87 BRL
Average Profit:
116.35 BRL
Average Loss:
-79.65 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-376.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-376.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
121.72%
Annual Forecast:
1 476.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
127.00 BRL
Maximal:
376.00 BRL (26.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.88% (376.00 BRL)
By Equity:
10.20% (102.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 34
WINM26 20
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 665
WINM26 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 5.3K
WINM26 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +366.00 BRL
Worst trade: -152 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +869.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -376.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

 

Trading Signals – Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)


Proven Performance, Consistency, and Safety

We offer a day trade signal service for the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN), generated by a high-precision algorithmic system, thoroughly tested and validated.

Real and auditable results:
+140% return on initial capital in just 5 months of operation.
Over 85% of weeks closed with net profit.
Maximum drawdown below 3%, demonstrating exceptional capital preservation.

 What makes these signals unique?

Proprietary artificial intelligence: Trained on millions of market data points, it filters every opportunity, ensuring that only signals with the highest probability of success are issued.
Bulletproof risk management: The system incorporates daily loss and profit limits, automatic pauses after adverse events, and a dynamic trailing stop that protects profits without capping gains.
Out-of-sample validation: The model was frozen and tested on previously unseen data, continuing to generate consistent profits with no sign of overfitting.
Transparent execution: All operations are recorded and can be verified, ensuring full confidence in the reported numbers.

 Ideal for traders seeking:

• Long-term consistency of results.
• A system tested and approved under real market conditions.
• Peace of mind with professional risk management.

 Recommended minimum capital:

  • R$ 2,000.00 to trade 2 contracts.
  • This amount is sufficient to cover the required margin and withstand the worst historical drawdown scenario, keeping risk under control per trade.


* The results of +140% return, over 85% profitable weeks, and drawdown below 3% refer exclusively to the automated system (EA) operation period. The account's full history includes previous manual trades and may show different statistics.
No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 13:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.01 11:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 12:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RobotB3
50 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
870
BRL
14
96%
54
57%
1%
1.96
32.87
BRL
41%
1:1
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