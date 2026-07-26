Trading Signals – Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)





Proven Performance, Consistency, and Safety





We offer a day trade signal service for the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN), generated by a high-precision algorithmic system, thoroughly tested and validated.





Real and auditable results:

• +140% return on initial capital in just 5 months of operation.

• Over 85% of weeks closed with net profit.

• Maximum drawdown below 3%, demonstrating exceptional capital preservation.





What makes these signals unique?

• Proprietary artificial intelligence: Trained on millions of market data points, it filters every opportunity, ensuring that only signals with the highest probability of success are issued.

• Bulletproof risk management: The system incorporates daily loss and profit limits, automatic pauses after adverse events, and a dynamic trailing stop that protects profits without capping gains.

• Out-of-sample validation: The model was frozen and tested on previously unseen data, continuing to generate consistent profits with no sign of overfitting.

• Transparent execution: All operations are recorded and can be verified, ensuring full confidence in the reported numbers.





Ideal for traders seeking:

• Long-term consistency of results.

• A system tested and approved under real market conditions.

• Peace of mind with professional risk management.





Recommended minimum capital:

R$ 2,000.00 to trade 2 contracts.

to trade This amount is sufficient to cover the required margin and withstand the worst historical drawdown scenario, keeping risk under control per trade.





* The results of +140% return, over 85% profitable weeks, and drawdown below 3% refer exclusively to the automated system (EA) operation period. The account's full history includes previous manual trades and may show different statistics.