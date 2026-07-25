- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
301
盈利交易:
226 (75.08%)
亏损交易:
75 (24.92%)
最好交易:
245.41 EUR
最差交易:
-293.75 EUR
毛利:
7 117.31 EUR (1 748 841 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 811.43 EUR (28 620 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (1 626.53 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 626.53 EUR (39)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
0.15%
最大入金加载:
59.48%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
29 分钟
采收率:
1.88
长期交易:
102 (33.89%)
短期交易:
199 (66.11%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
10.98 EUR
平均利润:
31.49 EUR
平均损失:
-50.82 EUR
最大连续失误:
8 (-1 675.92 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1 675.92 EUR (8)
每月增长:
-8.96%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
15%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
153.82 EUR
最大值:
1 755.61 EUR (28.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.58% (1 759.55 EUR)
净值:
8.02% (433.16 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|288
|GBPNZD-ECN
|2
|EURUSD-ECN
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|3.7K
|GBPNZD-ECN
|0
|EURUSD-ECN
|24
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|23K
|GBPNZD-ECN
|44
|EURUSD-ECN
|30
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +245.41 EUR
最差交易: -294 EUR
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 626.53 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1 675.92 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月70 USD
91%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
EUR
EUR
69
15%
301
75%
0%
1.86
10.98
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500