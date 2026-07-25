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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD ALGO scalper
Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

XAUUSD ALGO scalper

Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh
Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
69
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 70 USD per 
增长自 2025 91%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
301
盈利交易:
226 (75.08%)
亏损交易:
75 (24.92%)
最好交易:
245.41 EUR
最差交易:
-293.75 EUR
毛利:
7 117.31 EUR (1 748 841 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 811.43 EUR (28 620 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (1 626.53 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 626.53 EUR (39)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
0.15%
最大入金加载:
59.48%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
29 分钟
采收率:
1.88
长期交易:
102 (33.89%)
短期交易:
199 (66.11%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
10.98 EUR
平均利润:
31.49 EUR
平均损失:
-50.82 EUR
最大连续失误:
8 (-1 675.92 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1 675.92 EUR (8)
每月增长:
-8.96%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
15%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
153.82 EUR
最大值:
1 755.61 EUR (28.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.58% (1 759.55 EUR)
净值:
8.02% (433.16 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 288
GBPNZD-ECN 2
EURUSD-ECN 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 3.7K
GBPNZD-ECN 0
EURUSD-ECN 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 23K
GBPNZD-ECN 44
EURUSD-ECN 30
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +245.41 EUR
最差交易: -294 EUR
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 626.53 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1 675.92 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

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没有评论
2026.08.12 23:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.11 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAUUSD ALGO scalper
每月70 USD
91%
0
0
USD
4.9K
EUR
69
15%
301
75%
0%
1.86
10.98
EUR
27%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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