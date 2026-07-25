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Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

XAUUSD ALGO scalper

Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh
Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

Alexander Mikalaevich Faminykh

2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
226 (76.61%)
Loss Trades:
69 (23.39%)
Best trade:
245.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-225.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 117.31 EUR (1 748 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 526.98 EUR (27 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 626.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 626.53 EUR (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.15%
Max deposit load:
59.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.74
Long Trades:
102 (34.58%)
Short Trades:
193 (65.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
15.56 EUR
Average Profit:
31.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-36.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-43.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-402.00 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
15.10%
Annual Forecast:
183.17%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.82 EUR
Maximal:
471.16 EUR (7.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.02% (349.13 EUR)
By Equity:
3.90% (244.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 282
GBPNZD-ECN 2
EURUSD-ECN 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 5.2K
GBPNZD-ECN 0
EURUSD-ECN 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 24K
GBPNZD-ECN 44
EURUSD-ECN 30
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +245.41 EUR
Worst trade: -226 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 626.53 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.05 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

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No reviews
2026.07.29 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD ALGO scalper
70 USD per month
141%
0
0
USD
6.1K
EUR
68
15%
295
76%
0%
2.81
15.56
EUR
25%
1:500
Copy

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