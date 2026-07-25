- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
226 (76.61%)
Loss Trades:
69 (23.39%)
Best trade:
245.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-225.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 117.31 EUR (1 748 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 526.98 EUR (27 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 626.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 626.53 EUR (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.15%
Max deposit load:
59.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.74
Long Trades:
102 (34.58%)
Short Trades:
193 (65.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
15.56 EUR
Average Profit:
31.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-36.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-43.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-402.00 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
15.10%
Annual Forecast:
183.17%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.82 EUR
Maximal:
471.16 EUR (7.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.02% (349.13 EUR)
By Equity:
3.90% (244.73 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|282
|GBPNZD-ECN
|2
|EURUSD-ECN
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|5.2K
|GBPNZD-ECN
|0
|EURUSD-ECN
|24
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|24K
|GBPNZD-ECN
|44
|EURUSD-ECN
|30
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +245.41 EUR
Worst trade: -226 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 626.53 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.05 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
70 USD per month
141%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
EUR
EUR
68
15%
295
76%
0%
2.81
15.56
EUR
EUR
25%
1:500