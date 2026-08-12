Purchase This EA : MT5 Version

Purchase This EA: MT4 Version

This version focuses on a daily minor breaks, aiming to catch some pips anywhere from 100pips-500pips while also keeping an eye out for major breaks and potential runners.

Minimum Deposit: $1000

No Martingale!!!

No Grid!!!

No Hedging!!!

Steady Long Term Profit!!!

If you're seeing positive results, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me anytime.