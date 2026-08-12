- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
34 (55.73%)
亏损交易:
27 (44.26%)
最好交易:
124.56 USD
最差交易:
-43.58 USD
毛利:
451.52 USD (45 433 pips)
毛利亏损:
-448.61 USD (44 769 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (84.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
245.88 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
19.69%
最大入金加载:
2.21%
最近交易:
7 几分钟前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.01
长期交易:
46 (75.41%)
短期交易:
15 (24.59%)
利润因子:
1.01
预期回报:
0.05 USD
平均利润:
13.28 USD
平均损失:
-16.62 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-220.35 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-220.35 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.12%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
212.82 USD
最大值:
220.35 USD (8.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.89% (217.93 USD)
净值:
4.16% (98.43 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|664
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +124.56 USD
最差交易: -44 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +84.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -220.35 USD
Purchase This EA : MT5 Version
This version focuses on a daily minor breaks, aiming to catch some pips anywhere from 100pips-500pips while also keeping an eye out for major breaks and potential runners.
Minimum Deposit: $1000
No Martingale!!!
No Grid!!!
No Hedging!!!
Steady Long Term Profit!!!
If you're seeing positive results, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me anytime.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月35 USD
0%
9
30K
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
3
100%
61
55%
20%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
9%
1:500
This trading system handles risk control exceptionally well. While strict risk management usually limits the potential for maximum profits, this system follows the trend when it is clearly established and allows profits to run, which is something I greatly appreciate. Ken, the author, also provides outstanding and highly responsive support. Whenever I have difficulties with the setup and reach out to him, he usually replies within 10 minutes and helps me resolve any system-related configuration issues.