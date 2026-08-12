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Ken Rmah

Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold MT5

Ken Rmah
Ken Rmah

Ken Rmah

3.8 (14)
My name is Kenni, and I have been trading for about 10 years. I am passionate about trading and focus exclusively on low-risk strategies, avoiding high-risk approaches such as martingale, grid, or hedging. My goal is to achieve steady, consistent profits rather than chasing quick gains, with a
2 产品 2 信号
1条评论
可靠性
3
9 / 30K USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
TradeSmart-Server01
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
34 (55.73%)
亏损交易:
27 (44.26%)
最好交易:
124.56 USD
最差交易:
-43.58 USD
毛利:
451.52 USD (45 433 pips)
毛利亏损:
-448.61 USD (44 769 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (84.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
245.88 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
19.69%
最大入金加载:
2.21%
最近交易:
7 几分钟前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.01
长期交易:
46 (75.41%)
短期交易:
15 (24.59%)
利润因子:
1.01
预期回报:
0.05 USD
平均利润:
13.28 USD
平均损失:
-16.62 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-220.35 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-220.35 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.12%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
212.82 USD
最大值:
220.35 USD (8.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.89% (217.93 USD)
净值:
4.16% (98.43 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 664
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +124.56 USD
最差交易: -44 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +84.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -220.35 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeSmart-Server01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
8.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
13.50 × 70
Exness-MT5Real41
16.30 × 77
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Purchase This EA : MT5 Version

Purchase This EA: MT4 Version

This version focuses on a daily minor breaks, aiming to catch some pips anywhere from 100pips-500pips while also keeping an eye out for major breaks and potential runners.

Minimum Deposit: $1000

No Martingale!!!

No Grid!!!

No Hedging!!!

Steady Long Term Profit!!!

If you're seeing positive results, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me anytime.


平均等级:
Hease TSENG
21
Hease TSENG 2026.08.12 03:23 
 

This trading system handles risk control exceptionally well. While strict risk management usually limits the potential for maximum profits, this system follows the trend when it is clearly established and allows profits to run, which is something I greatly appreciate. Ken, the author, also provides outstanding and highly responsive support. Whenever I have difficulties with the setup and reach out to him, he usually replies within 10 minutes and helps me resolve any system-related configuration issues.

2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 01:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.28 01:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.28 01:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold MT5
每月35 USD
0%
9
30K
USD
2.4K
USD
3
100%
61
55%
20%
1.00
0.05
USD
9%
1:500
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