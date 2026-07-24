- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|139
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeSmart-Server01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
New Update:
If you want to copy trades across platforms from MT5/MT4 with pending orders active without being worry about slippage.
https://my.socialtradertools.com/view/y271OvyzWqzHn1mn
This version focuses on a daily minor breaks, aiming to catch some pips anywhere from 100pips-500pips while also keeping an eye out for major breaks and potential runners.
Minimum Deposit: $1000
No Martingale!!!
No Grid!!!
No Hedging!!!
Steady Long Term Profit!!!
If you're seeing positive results, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me anytime.
USD
USD
USD