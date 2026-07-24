It runs the exact build sold on the Market, on the Aggressive preset, with zero manual interference.

What "zero interference" means here: no hidden updates to the logic, no discretionary risk changes when markets get loud or quiet, no pausing around news. Whatever the Aggressive preset would trade is what this account trades — nothing more, nothing less.

No deposits, no withdrawals. Those distort the growth figure, so there will be none here and the number will mean what it says. The account will not be deleted or reset if it goes through a bad drawdown.

Decisions are made when an H4 bar closes, not on single ticks, so small differences between broker price feeds matter very little. On another regulated broker the results should look similar, even if individual fills are not the same.