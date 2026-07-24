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Seckin Erkut

Veteran Army FX Moderate Risk

Seckin Erkut
Seckin Erkut

Seckin Erkut

Algo Trading Systems Developer. I develop strategies and portfolios not by hypes but from solid academic literature.

I put my money where my mouth is, be sure to check the performance of my EAs through my signals.
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每月复制 499 USD per 
增长自 2026 -1%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:300
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
70
盈利交易:
34 (48.57%)
亏损交易:
36 (51.43%)
最好交易:
45.35 USD
最差交易:
-33.20 USD
毛利:
185.79 USD (235 645 pips)
毛利亏损:
-238.66 USD (16 805 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (28.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
64.69 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.07
交易活动:
99.60%
最大入金加载:
1.77%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
36
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
-0.45
长期交易:
33 (47.14%)
短期交易:
37 (52.86%)
利润因子:
0.78
预期回报:
-0.76 USD
平均利润:
5.46 USD
平均损失:
-6.63 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-42.91 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-61.73 USD (3)
每月增长:
-1.04%
算法交易:
72%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
59.43 USD
最大值:
117.42 USD (2.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.33% (117.79 USD)
净值:
1.55% (78.41 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURCHF 15
USDCHF 10
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
EURGBP 4
AUDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURCHF -46
USDCHF -14
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD -1
USDCAD -56
GBPUSD 18
EURGBP -4
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 67
GBPJPY -20
NZDUSD -1
USDJPY 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURCHF -1K
USDCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD 985
EURUSD 466
USDCAD -4.8K
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURGBP -258
AUDJPY 819
EURJPY 11K
GBPJPY -3.2K
NZDUSD -64
USDJPY -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +45.35 USD
最差交易: -33 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +28.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -42.91 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Live verification account for my Veteran Army FX portfolio EA (13 currency pairs, H4 timeframe). 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187339

It runs the exact build sold on the Market, on the Aggressive preset, with zero manual interference.

What "zero interference" means here: no hidden updates to the logic, no discretionary risk changes when markets get loud or quiet, no pausing around news. Whatever the Aggressive preset would trade is what this account trades — nothing more, nothing less.

No deposits, no withdrawals. Those distort the growth figure, so there will be none here and the number will mean what it says. The account will not be deleted or reset if it goes through a bad drawdown.

Decisions are made when an H4 bar closes, not on single ticks, so small differences between broker price feeds matter very little. On another regulated broker the results should look similar, even if individual fills are not the same.

Expect losing weeks; the strategy's own history contains them. Judge it over months.

没有评论
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 06:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 05:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 05:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2026.07.24 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
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杠杆
Veteran Army FX Moderate Risk
每月499 USD
-1%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
3
72%
70
48%
100%
0.77
-0.76
USD
2%
1:300
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