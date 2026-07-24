- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|15
|USDCHF
|10
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURCHF
|-46
|USDCHF
|-14
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDCAD
|-56
|GBPUSD
|18
|EURGBP
|-4
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|67
|GBPJPY
|-20
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURCHF
|-1K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|985
|EURUSD
|466
|USDCAD
|-4.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|-258
|AUDJPY
|819
|EURJPY
|11K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|NZDUSD
|-64
|USDJPY
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Live verification account for my Veteran Army FX portfolio EA (13 currency pairs, H4 timeframe).
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187339
It runs the exact build sold on the Market, on the Aggressive preset, with zero manual interference.
What "zero interference" means here: no hidden updates to the logic, no discretionary risk changes when markets get loud or quiet, no pausing around news. Whatever the Aggressive preset would trade is what this account trades — nothing more, nothing less.
No deposits, no withdrawals. Those distort the growth figure, so there will be none here and the number will mean what it says. The account will not be deleted or reset if it goes through a bad drawdown.
Decisions are made when an H4 bar closes, not on single ticks, so small differences between broker price feeds matter very little. On another regulated broker the results should look similar, even if individual fills are not the same.
USD
USD
USD