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Atsushi Katayama

NinjaKagehanaXAU Live

Atsushi Katayama
Atsushi Katayama

Atsushi Katayama

I develop and test MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors with a focus on backtesting, forward testing, and risk management.
My products do not rely on martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
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可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 5%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:100
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
24
盈利交易:
15 (62.50%)
亏损交易:
9 (37.50%)
最好交易:
19.32 USD
最差交易:
-25.80 USD
毛利:
154.76 USD (7 557 pips)
毛利亏损:
-98.96 USD (7 973 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (62.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
62.52 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
10.26%
最大入金加载:
14.55%
最近交易:
21 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.83
长期交易:
16 (66.67%)
短期交易:
8 (33.33%)
利润因子:
1.56
预期回报:
2.33 USD
平均利润:
10.32 USD
平均损失:
-11.00 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-66.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-66.83 USD (4)
每月增长:
4.65%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
67.03 USD
最大值:
67.03 USD (5.59%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.58% (66.99 USD)
净值:
2.43% (28.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -416
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.32 USD
最差交易: -26 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +62.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -66.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.25 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
61.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Ninja Kagehana XAU Live

重要历史说明

本Signal最初运行Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48。自2026年8月1日起，EA已更换为Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02。

更换前的交易和统计数据仍保留在本Signal的累计历史中。2026年8月1日以后开立的交易由Ninja Kagehana XAU执行。

当前实盘设置

  • 专用真实账户，初始资金约600 USD

  • XAUUSD，M5

  • Operation_Mode = 0（Fixed Lot）

  • FixedLot_Lots = 0.01

  • 不使用自动复利

  • 无手动交易或其他EA

  • 最多同时持有一个仓位

  • 不使用网格、马丁格尔或亏损加仓

Ninja Kagehana XAU结合均值回归与突破逻辑。当出现异常巨大的已收盘H4蜡烛时，系统可以暂时停止新交易。

系统大约每两周检查近期表现和市场环境。如果检查结果表明需要适应，EA将进行更新。这并不表示保证每14天机械式自动更新。

本Signal是实盘账户的前向记录，不保证未来收益。由于经纪商条件、点差、滑点、执行延迟、品种规格、杠杆及复制设置不同，订阅者的结果可能与信号源不同。



没有评论
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.01 03:05 2026.08.01 03:05:29  

IMPORTANT UPDATE — EA CHANGED TO NINJA KAGEHANA XAU From 1 August 2026, this Signal has switched from Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02. All trades placed before the switch remain included in the Signal’s cumulative history and were generated by Ninja Trinity XAU. Trades opened after the switch are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU. The current setup is XAUUSD M5, fixed 0.01 lot, no automatic compounding, on a dedicated real account with no manual trades or other EAs. Ninja Kagehana XAU is reviewed approximately every two weeks. When recent performance and market conditions indicate that adaptation is needed, the EA will be updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.

2026.07.29 07:06 2026.07.29 07:06:07  

Ninja Trinity XAU Live is now publicly available. This signal runs Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 on XAUUSD M5 using a fixed 0.01 lot with no compounding. This account is dedicated exclusively to this EA, with no manual trades or other EAs. Copied results may differ due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution speed.

2026.07.27 17:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 17:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 11:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 11:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NinjaKagehanaXAU Live
每月30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
3
100%
24
62%
10%
1.56
2.33
USD
6%
1:100
复制

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