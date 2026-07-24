- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
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分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-416
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
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Ninja Kagehana XAU Live
重要历史说明
本Signal最初运行Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48。自2026年8月1日起，EA已更换为Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02。
更换前的交易和统计数据仍保留在本Signal的累计历史中。2026年8月1日以后开立的交易由Ninja Kagehana XAU执行。
当前实盘设置
-
专用真实账户，初始资金约600 USD
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XAUUSD，M5
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Operation_Mode = 0（Fixed Lot）
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FixedLot_Lots = 0.01
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不使用自动复利
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无手动交易或其他EA
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最多同时持有一个仓位
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不使用网格、马丁格尔或亏损加仓
Ninja Kagehana XAU结合均值回归与突破逻辑。当出现异常巨大的已收盘H4蜡烛时，系统可以暂时停止新交易。
系统大约每两周检查近期表现和市场环境。如果检查结果表明需要适应，EA将进行更新。这并不表示保证每14天机械式自动更新。
本Signal是实盘账户的前向记录，不保证未来收益。由于经纪商条件、点差、滑点、执行延迟、品种规格、杠杆及复制设置不同，订阅者的结果可能与信号源不同。
IMPORTANT UPDATE — EA CHANGED TO NINJA KAGEHANA XAU From 1 August 2026, this Signal has switched from Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02. All trades placed before the switch remain included in the Signal’s cumulative history and were generated by Ninja Trinity XAU. Trades opened after the switch are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU. The current setup is XAUUSD M5, fixed 0.01 lot, no automatic compounding, on a dedicated real account with no manual trades or other EAs. Ninja Kagehana XAU is reviewed approximately every two weeks. When recent performance and market conditions indicate that adaptation is needed, the EA will be updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.
Ninja Trinity XAU Live is now publicly available. This signal runs Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 on XAUUSD M5 using a fixed 0.01 lot with no compounding. This account is dedicated exclusively to this EA, with no manual trades or other EAs. Copied results may differ due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution speed.
USD
USD
USD