Ninja Kagehana XAU Live

IMPORTANT HISTORY NOTICE

This Signal initially operated Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48. On 1 August 2026, the EA was changed to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02.

Trades and statistics recorded before the change remain part of this Signal’s cumulative history. Trades opened from 1 August 2026 onward are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU.

CURRENT LIVE SETUP

Dedicated real account started with approximately 600 USD

XAUUSD, M5

Operation_Mode = 0 (Fixed Lot)

FixedLot_Lots = 0.01

No automatic compounding

No manual trades or other EAs

Maximum one open position

No grid, martingale or averaging down

Ninja Kagehana XAU combines mean-reversion and breakout logic. It can temporarily suspend new entries after an unusually large confirmed H4 candle.

ONGOING REVIEW AND UPDATES

Recent performance and market conditions are reviewed approximately every two weeks. When the review indicates that adaptation is needed, the EA is updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.

This Signal is a live-account forward record and does not guarantee future returns. Subscriber results may differ due to broker conditions, spread, slippage, latency, symbol specifications, leverage and copying settings.