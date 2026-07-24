- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-43
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Ninja Kagehana XAU Live
IMPORTANT HISTORY NOTICE
This Signal initially operated Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48. On 1 August 2026, the EA was changed to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02.
Trades and statistics recorded before the change remain part of this Signal’s cumulative history. Trades opened from 1 August 2026 onward are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU.
CURRENT LIVE SETUP
-
Dedicated real account started with approximately 600 USD
-
XAUUSD, M5
-
Operation_Mode = 0 (Fixed Lot)
-
FixedLot_Lots = 0.01
-
No automatic compounding
-
No manual trades or other EAs
-
Maximum one open position
-
No grid, martingale or averaging down
Ninja Kagehana XAU combines mean-reversion and breakout logic. It can temporarily suspend new entries after an unusually large confirmed H4 candle.
ONGOING REVIEW AND UPDATES
Recent performance and market conditions are reviewed approximately every two weeks. When the review indicates that adaptation is needed, the EA is updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.
This Signal is a live-account forward record and does not guarantee future returns. Subscriber results may differ due to broker conditions, spread, slippage, latency, symbol specifications, leverage and copying settings.
IMPORTANT UPDATE — EA CHANGED TO NINJA KAGEHANA XAU From 1 August 2026, this Signal has switched from Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02. All trades placed before the switch remain included in the Signal’s cumulative history and were generated by Ninja Trinity XAU. Trades opened after the switch are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU. The current setup is XAUUSD M5, fixed 0.01 lot, no automatic compounding, on a dedicated real account with no manual trades or other EAs. Ninja Kagehana XAU is reviewed approximately every two weeks. When recent performance and market conditions indicate that adaptation is needed, the EA will be updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.
Ninja Trinity XAU Live is now publicly available. This signal runs Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 on XAUUSD M5 using a fixed 0.01 lot with no compounding. This account is dedicated exclusively to this EA, with no manual trades or other EAs. Copied results may differ due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution speed.
USD
USD
USD