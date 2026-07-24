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Atsushi Katayama

NinjaKagehanaXAU Live

Atsushi Katayama
Atsushi Katayama

Atsushi Katayama

I develop and test MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors with a focus on backtesting, forward testing, and risk management.
My products do not rely on martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Best trade:
7.45 USD
Worst trade:
-25.80 USD
Gross Profit:
28.53 USD (2 849 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71.74 USD (6 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (28.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.53 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.33
Trading activity:
11.55%
Max deposit load:
11.38%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.40
Expected Payoff:
-3.93 USD
Average Profit:
5.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-66.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.03 USD
Maximal:
67.03 USD (5.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.58% (66.99 USD)
By Equity:
2.43% (28.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -43
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.45 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Ninja Kagehana XAU Live

IMPORTANT HISTORY NOTICE

This Signal initially operated Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48. On 1 August 2026, the EA was changed to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02.

Trades and statistics recorded before the change remain part of this Signal’s cumulative history. Trades opened from 1 August 2026 onward are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU.

CURRENT LIVE SETUP

  • Dedicated real account started with approximately 600 USD

  • XAUUSD, M5

  • Operation_Mode = 0 (Fixed Lot)

  • FixedLot_Lots = 0.01

  • No automatic compounding

  • No manual trades or other EAs

  • Maximum one open position

  • No grid, martingale or averaging down

Ninja Kagehana XAU combines mean-reversion and breakout logic. It can temporarily suspend new entries after an unusually large confirmed H4 candle.

ONGOING REVIEW AND UPDATES

Recent performance and market conditions are reviewed approximately every two weeks. When the review indicates that adaptation is needed, the EA is updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.

This Signal is a live-account forward record and does not guarantee future returns. Subscriber results may differ due to broker conditions, spread, slippage, latency, symbol specifications, leverage and copying settings.



No reviews
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.01 03:05 2026.08.01 03:05:29  

IMPORTANT UPDATE — EA CHANGED TO NINJA KAGEHANA XAU From 1 August 2026, this Signal has switched from Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 to Ninja Kagehana XAU v1.02. All trades placed before the switch remain included in the Signal’s cumulative history and were generated by Ninja Trinity XAU. Trades opened after the switch are generated by Ninja Kagehana XAU. The current setup is XAUUSD M5, fixed 0.01 lot, no automatic compounding, on a dedicated real account with no manual trades or other EAs. Ninja Kagehana XAU is reviewed approximately every two weeks. When recent performance and market conditions indicate that adaptation is needed, the EA will be updated. This is a review-and-update policy, not a promise of an automatic update exactly every 14 days.

2026.07.29 07:06 2026.07.29 07:06:07  

Ninja Trinity XAU Live is now publicly available. This signal runs Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 on XAUUSD M5 using a fixed 0.01 lot with no compounding. This account is dedicated exclusively to this EA, with no manual trades or other EAs. Copied results may differ due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution speed.

2026.07.27 17:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 17:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 11:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 11:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NinjaKagehanaXAU Live
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
2
100%
11
45%
12%
0.39
-3.93
USD
6%
1:100
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