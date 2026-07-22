- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 598
盈利交易:
1 249 (78.16%)
亏损交易:
349 (21.84%)
最好交易:
60.67 USD
最差交易:
-34.65 USD
毛利:
2 197.21 USD (164 102 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 192.56 USD (100 351 pips)
最大连续赢利:
56 (65.84 USD)
最大连续盈利:
146.65 USD (39)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
7.98%
最大入金加载:
7.65%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
675
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
4.45
长期交易:
1 598 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.84
预期回报:
0.63 USD
平均利润:
1.76 USD
平均损失:
-3.42 USD
最大连续失误:
20 (-225.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-225.55 USD (20)
每月增长:
8.37%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
41.24 USD
最大值:
225.55 USD (1.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.78% (225.55 USD)
净值:
7.11% (900.25 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD_CASH
|1598
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD_CASH
|1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD_CASH
|64K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +60.67 USD
最差交易: -35 USD
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 20
最大连续盈利: +65.84 USD
最大连续亏损: -225.55 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 KiraFinancialBrokers-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Based on Analysis by Piyush Ratnu's Spot Gold Market Research and Analysis.
The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.
Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.
Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月300 USD
8%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
4
0%
1 598
78%
8%
1.84
0.63
USD
USD
7%
1:100