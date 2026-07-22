SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSDPR23
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

XAUUSDPR23

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Ratnu is an independent forex market analyst & trader with core expertise in XAUUSD/Spot Gold.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
KiraFinancialBrokers-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 170
Profit Trades:
911 (77.86%)
Loss Trades:
259 (22.14%)
Best trade:
60.67 USD
Worst trade:
-34.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 641.28 USD (126 566 pips)
Gross Loss:
-940.21 USD (75 149 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (65.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.65 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
7.98%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
467
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
1 170 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-225.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.55 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
5.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.24 USD
Maximal:
225.55 USD (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.78% (225.55 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (900.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD_CASH 1170
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD_CASH 701
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD_CASH 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.67 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KiraFinancialBrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Based on Analysis by Piyush Ratnu's Spot Gold Market Research and Analysis.

The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.

Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu
No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 12:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.22 06:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 06:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSDPR23
300 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
3
0%
1 170
77%
8%
1.74
0.60
USD
7%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.