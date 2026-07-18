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Pablo Salgado

Saphira Bot

Pablo Salgado
Pablo Salgado

Pablo Salgado

3 (1)
🙋Hello, I’m Pabs!
1 产品 4 信号
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
0%
Exness-Real4
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
7 (58.33%)
亏损交易:
5 (41.67%)
最好交易:
13.88 USD
最差交易:
-23.06 USD
毛利:
30.14 USD (6 492 pips)
毛利亏损:
-24.82 USD (51 195 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (2.95 USD)
最大连续盈利:
27.16 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
9.42%
最大入金加载:
24.22%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
0.23
长期交易:
4 (33.33%)
短期交易:
8 (66.67%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
0.44 USD
平均利润:
4.31 USD
平均损失:
-4.96 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-1.52 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-23.06 USD (1)
每月增长:
7.97%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.21 USD
最大值:
23.06 USD (29.42%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
24.10% (30.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500 4
BTCUSD 4
AUDUSD 2
EURGBP 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500 30
BTCUSD -24
AUDUSD 0
EURGBP 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500 6K
BTCUSD -51K
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP -18
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.88 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +2.95 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.52 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DivenFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
GKFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN-New
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 2
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 6
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 17
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 2
GCM-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Nano
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 7
Armada-Live
0.06 × 17
Exness-Real7
0.15 × 33
Exness-Real4
0.31 × 1797
32 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Personal Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Signal

This signal is generated by my personal multi-currency Expert Advisor, operating with a low-risk setting and Auto MM 3000 money management.

The Expert Advisor follows a market-reversal strategy. It patiently monitors multiple currency pairs and waits for high-quality reversal opportunities that meet its strict trading conditions. It does not force entries or open trades simply to remain active. Its priority is to identify favorable market timing and focus on trade quality rather than trade quantity.

Because of this selective approach, the Expert Advisor may not trade every day. Depending on market conditions, it may execute only one trade per week or approximately three trades per month. Trading frequency will always depend on the availability of suitable reversal setups.

The Expert Advisor may activate recovery mode when the market moves against an open position. Although the signal operates with a low-risk setting, the use of a recovery strategy may increase account exposure and drawdown. Therefore, this signal must never be considered risk-free.

Recommended Account Requirements

Minimum recommended capital: USD 1,000
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Account type: Low-spread or ECN account
Money management: Auto MM 3000
Reliable VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
Free margin: Sufficient margin must be maintained to support the recovery process
Trading expectation: Patience is required during periods of low trading activity

This signal is intended for traders who understand that high-quality trading opportunities may require time to develop and who prefer selective, quality-focused trading rather than frequent market entries.

Important Risk Warning

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk. The use of recovery mode may result in increased drawdown, multiple open positions, and higher account exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Even when using low-risk settings, there is no guarantee of profit or protection against losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please manage your risk responsibly and never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

没有评论
2026.08.12 13:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 01:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.06 00:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 00:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.18 03:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 03:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 03:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.18 03:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.18 03:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Saphira Bot
每月39 USD
0%
0
0
USD
102
USD
3
100%
12
58%
9%
1.21
0.44
USD
24%
1:500
复制

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