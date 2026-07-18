Personal Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Signal

This signal is generated by my personal multi-currency Expert Advisor, operating with a low-risk setting and Auto MM 3000 money management.

The Expert Advisor follows a market-reversal strategy. It patiently monitors multiple currency pairs and waits for high-quality reversal opportunities that meet its strict trading conditions. It does not force entries or open trades simply to remain active. Its priority is to identify favorable market timing and focus on trade quality rather than trade quantity.

Because of this selective approach, the Expert Advisor may not trade every day. Depending on market conditions, it may execute only one trade per week or approximately three trades per month. Trading frequency will always depend on the availability of suitable reversal setups.

The Expert Advisor may activate recovery mode when the market moves against an open position. Although the signal operates with a low-risk setting, the use of a recovery strategy may increase account exposure and drawdown. Therefore, this signal must never be considered risk-free.

Recommended Account Requirements

• Minimum recommended capital: USD 1,000

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Account type: Low-spread or ECN account

• Money management: Auto MM 3000

• Reliable VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

• Free margin: Sufficient margin must be maintained to support the recovery process

• Trading expectation: Patience is required during periods of low trading activity

This signal is intended for traders who understand that high-quality trading opportunities may require time to develop and who prefer selective, quality-focused trading rather than frequent market entries.

Important Risk Warning

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk. The use of recovery mode may result in increased drawdown, multiple open positions, and higher account exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Even when using low-risk settings, there is no guarantee of profit or protection against losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please manage your risk responsibly and never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.