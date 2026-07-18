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Pablo Salgado

Personal Bot

Pablo Salgado
Pablo Salgado

Pablo Salgado

3 (1)
🙋Hello, I’m Pabs!
1 product 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 8%
Exness-Real4
1:500

The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Best trade:
13.88 USD
Worst trade:
-23.06 USD
Gross Profit:
30.14 USD (6 492 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.82 USD (51 195 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.00%
Max deposit load:
24.22%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
4.31 USD
Average Loss:
-4.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
23.06 USD (29.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.93% (23.06 USD)
By Equity:
24.10% (30.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 4
BTCUSD 4
AUDUSD 2
EURGBP 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 30
BTCUSD -24
AUDUSD 0
EURGBP 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 6K
BTCUSD -51K
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP -18
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.88 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DivenFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
GKFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN-New
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 2
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 6
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 17
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 2
GCM-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Nano
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 7
Armada-Live
0.06 × 17
Exness-Real7
0.15 × 33
Exness-Real4
0.31 × 1797
32 more...
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Personal Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Signal

This signal is generated by my personal multi-currency Expert Advisor, operating with a low-risk setting and Auto MM 3000 money management.

The Expert Advisor follows a market-reversal strategy. It patiently monitors multiple currency pairs and waits for high-quality reversal opportunities that meet its strict trading conditions. It does not force entries or open trades simply to remain active. Its priority is to identify favorable market timing and focus on trade quality rather than trade quantity.

Because of this selective approach, the Expert Advisor may not trade every day. Depending on market conditions, it may execute only one trade per week or approximately three trades per month. Trading frequency will always depend on the availability of suitable reversal setups.

The Expert Advisor may activate recovery mode when the market moves against an open position. Although the signal operates with a low-risk setting, the use of a recovery strategy may increase account exposure and drawdown. Therefore, this signal must never be considered risk-free.

Recommended Account Requirements

Minimum recommended capital: USD 1,000
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Account type: Low-spread or ECN account
Money management: Auto MM 3000
Reliable VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
Free margin: Sufficient margin must be maintained to support the recovery process
Trading expectation: Patience is required during periods of low trading activity

This signal is intended for traders who understand that high-quality trading opportunities may require time to develop and who prefer selective, quality-focused trading rather than frequent market entries.

Important Risk Warning

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk. The use of recovery mode may result in increased drawdown, multiple open positions, and higher account exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Even when using low-risk settings, there is no guarantee of profit or protection against losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please manage your risk responsibly and never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

No reviews
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 01:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.06 00:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 00:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.18 03:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 03:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 03:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.18 03:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.18 03:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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