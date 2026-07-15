- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
58
盈利交易:
52 (89.65%)
亏损交易:
6 (10.34%)
最好交易:
95.58 USD
最差交易:
-437.00 USD
毛利:
1 142.00 USD (451 402 pips)
毛利亏损:
-977.38 USD (150 624 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (682.08 USD)
最大连续盈利:
682.08 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
28.26%
最大入金加载:
38.88%
最近交易:
21 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.31
长期交易:
33 (56.90%)
短期交易:
25 (43.10%)
利润因子:
1.17
预期回报:
2.84 USD
平均利润:
21.96 USD
平均损失:
-162.90 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-536.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-536.54 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.33%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
264.14 USD
最大值:
536.54 USD (1.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.06% (539.84 USD)
净值:
1.04% (528.58 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|288
|EURUSD
|-21
|USDJPY
|-103
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|301K
|EURUSD
|117
|USDJPY
|-143
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +95.58 USD
最差交易: -437 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +682.08 USD
最大连续亏损: -536.54 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EquityEdge-Trade 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Master Entries BTCUSD | $50K Equity Edge Challenge
Welcome to Master Entries BTCUSD.
This journey is based on a $50,000 Equity Edge account, where every trade is executed with discipline, patience, and strict risk management. The objective is simple: achieve consistent growth while protecting capital and working steadily toward the profit target.
Trading Plan
- Instrument: BTCUSD
- One market, one focus.
- High-probability setups only.
- Every trade includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid trading.
- Capital preservation comes before profit.
Daily Signals
Starting today, I will publish one carefully selected BTCUSD trading signal each trading day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time. Each signal will be based on technical analysis, market structure, and disciplined execution.
This is not about chasing every market move—it's about waiting for the highest-quality opportunities.
The Goal
To grow the $50K Equity Edge account through consistent execution, disciplined risk management, and professional trade selection until the profit objective is achieved.
Follow the journey, learn from every trade, and stay committed to the process.
Stay tuned. The next BTCUSD signal drops daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月100 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
50K
USD
USD
2
0%
58
89%
28%
1.16
2.84
USD
USD
1%
1:100