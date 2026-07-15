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Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

Master entries BTCUSD Global

Thomas Mackdomatt Ager
Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

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可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
EquityEdge-Trade
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
58
盈利交易:
52 (89.65%)
亏损交易:
6 (10.34%)
最好交易:
95.58 USD
最差交易:
-437.00 USD
毛利:
1 142.00 USD (451 402 pips)
毛利亏损:
-977.38 USD (150 624 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (682.08 USD)
最大连续盈利:
682.08 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
28.26%
最大入金加载:
38.88%
最近交易:
21 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.31
长期交易:
33 (56.90%)
短期交易:
25 (43.10%)
利润因子:
1.17
预期回报:
2.84 USD
平均利润:
21.96 USD
平均损失:
-162.90 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-536.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-536.54 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.33%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
264.14 USD
最大值:
536.54 USD (1.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.06% (539.84 USD)
净值:
1.04% (528.58 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 35
EURUSD 21
USDJPY 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 288
EURUSD -21
USDJPY -103
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 301K
EURUSD 117
USDJPY -143
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +95.58 USD
最差交易: -437 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +682.08 USD
最大连续亏损: -536.54 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EquityEdge-Trade 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Master Entries BTCUSD | $50K Equity Edge Challenge

Welcome to Master Entries BTCUSD.

This journey is based on a $50,000 Equity Edge account, where every trade is executed with discipline, patience, and strict risk management. The objective is simple: achieve consistent growth while protecting capital and working steadily toward the profit target.

Trading Plan

- Instrument: BTCUSD
- One market, one focus.
- High-probability setups only.
- Every trade includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid trading.
- Capital preservation comes before profit.

Daily Signals

Starting today, I will publish one carefully selected BTCUSD trading signal each trading day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time. Each signal will be based on technical analysis, market structure, and disciplined execution.

This is not about chasing every market move—it's about waiting for the highest-quality opportunities.

The Goal

To grow the $50K Equity Edge account through consistent execution, disciplined risk management, and professional trade selection until the profit objective is achieved.

Follow the journey, learn from every trade, and stay committed to the process.

Stay tuned. The next BTCUSD signal drops daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time.
没有评论
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.29 13:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Master entries BTCUSD Global
每月100 USD
0%
0
0
USD
50K
USD
2
0%
58
89%
28%
1.16
2.84
USD
1%
1:100
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