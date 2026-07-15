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Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

Master entries BTCUSD Global

Thomas Mackdomatt Ager
Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

Thomas Mackdomatt Ager

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
EquityEdge-Trade
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
52 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
6 (10.34%)
Best trade:
95.58 USD
Worst trade:
-437.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 142.00 USD (451 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-977.38 USD (150 624 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (682.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
682.08 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
28.26%
Max deposit load:
38.88%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
33 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
25 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
21.96 USD
Average Loss:
-162.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-536.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-536.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
264.14 USD
Maximal:
536.54 USD (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (539.84 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (528.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 35
EURUSD 21
USDJPY 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 288
EURUSD -21
USDJPY -103
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 301K
EURUSD 117
USDJPY -143
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.58 USD
Worst trade: -437 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +682.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -536.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EquityEdge-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Master Entries BTCUSD | $50K Equity Edge Challenge

Welcome to Master Entries BTCUSD.

This journey is based on a $50,000 Equity Edge account, where every trade is executed with discipline, patience, and strict risk management. The objective is simple: achieve consistent growth while protecting capital and working steadily toward the profit target.

Trading Plan

- Instrument: BTCUSD
- One market, one focus.
- High-probability setups only.
- Every trade includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid trading.
- Capital preservation comes before profit.

Daily Signals

Starting today, I will publish one carefully selected BTCUSD trading signal each trading day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time. Each signal will be based on technical analysis, market structure, and disciplined execution.

This is not about chasing every market move—it's about waiting for the highest-quality opportunities.

The Goal

To grow the $50K Equity Edge account through consistent execution, disciplined risk management, and professional trade selection until the profit objective is achieved.

Follow the journey, learn from every trade, and stay committed to the process.

Stay tuned. The next BTCUSD signal drops daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time.
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.29 13:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Master entries BTCUSD Global
100 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
50K
USD
2
0%
58
89%
28%
1.16
2.84
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

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