- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
52 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
6 (10.34%)
Best trade:
95.58 USD
Worst trade:
-437.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 142.00 USD (451 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-977.38 USD (150 624 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (682.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
682.08 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
28.26%
Max deposit load:
38.88%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
33 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
25 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
21.96 USD
Average Loss:
-162.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-536.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-536.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
264.14 USD
Maximal:
536.54 USD (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (539.84 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (528.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|288
|EURUSD
|-21
|USDJPY
|-103
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|301K
|EURUSD
|117
|USDJPY
|-143
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +95.58 USD
Worst trade: -437 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +682.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -536.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EquityEdge-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Master Entries BTCUSD | $50K Equity Edge Challenge
Welcome to Master Entries BTCUSD.
This journey is based on a $50,000 Equity Edge account, where every trade is executed with discipline, patience, and strict risk management. The objective is simple: achieve consistent growth while protecting capital and working steadily toward the profit target.
Trading Plan
- Instrument: BTCUSD
- One market, one focus.
- High-probability setups only.
- Every trade includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid trading.
- Capital preservation comes before profit.
Daily Signals
Starting today, I will publish one carefully selected BTCUSD trading signal each trading day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time. Each signal will be based on technical analysis, market structure, and disciplined execution.
This is not about chasing every market move—it's about waiting for the highest-quality opportunities.
The Goal
To grow the $50K Equity Edge account through consistent execution, disciplined risk management, and professional trade selection until the profit objective is achieved.
Follow the journey, learn from every trade, and stay committed to the process.
Stay tuned. The next BTCUSD signal drops daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
50K
USD
USD
2
0%
58
89%
28%
1.16
2.84
USD
USD
1%
1:100