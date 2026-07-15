



Welcome to Master Entries BTCUSD.





This journey is based on a $50,000 Equity Edge account, where every trade is executed with discipline, patience, and strict risk management. The objective is simple: achieve consistent growth while protecting capital and working steadily toward the profit target.





Trading Plan





- Instrument: BTCUSD

- One market, one focus.

- High-probability setups only.

- Every trade includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit.

- No Martingale.

- No Grid trading.

- Capital preservation comes before profit.





Daily Signals





Starting today, I will publish one carefully selected BTCUSD trading signal each trading day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time. Each signal will be based on technical analysis, market structure, and disciplined execution.





This is not about chasing every market move—it's about waiting for the highest-quality opportunities.





The Goal





To grow the $50K Equity Edge account through consistent execution, disciplined risk management, and professional trade selection until the profit objective is achieved.





Follow the journey, learn from every trade, and stay committed to the process.





Stay tuned. The next BTCUSD signal drops daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM New York time.

Master Entries BTCUSD | $50K Equity Edge Challenge