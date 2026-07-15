



The system focuses exclusively on Gold, using short-term breakout-style setups with controlled risk and defined stop-loss protection. The goal is to capture short-duration gold movements while avoiding grid and martingale exposure.





This signal is designed for traders who want to follow a gold-focused strategy with disciplined trade execution, clear risk management, and consistent monitoring.





Main features:

• XAUUSD-only trading

• Short-term gold setups

• Defined stop loss on trades

• No grid

• No martingale

• Risk-controlled execution

• Suitable for traders who prefer focused gold exposure





Recommended use:

Use a broker with low XAUUSD spread and stable execution. Subscribers should choose a risk level that matches their own account size and tolerance.





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Gold involves risk, and drawdown can occur.

Gold Sentinel Live is a dedicated XAUUSD trading signal based on the Gold Sentinel strategy.