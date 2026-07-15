- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
245
盈利交易:
208 (84.89%)
亏损交易:
37 (15.10%)
最好交易:
21.13 USD
最差交易:
-18.08 USD
毛利:
252.24 USD (53 746 pips)
毛利亏损:
-229.39 USD (110 371 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (20.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.58 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
0.49%
最大入金加载:
12.36%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
136 (55.51%)
短期交易:
109 (44.49%)
利润因子:
1.10
预期回报:
0.09 USD
平均利润:
1.21 USD
平均损失:
-6.20 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-8.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-34.66 USD (2)
每月增长:
-1.67%
年度预测:
-20.28%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.01 USD
最大值:
55.58 USD (33.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.50% (55.55 USD)
净值:
9.84% (14.52 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|227
|BTCUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USTEC
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|US30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|34
|BTCUSD
|-6
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|1
|USTEC
|-4
|GBPUSD
|1
|US30
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|BTCUSD
|-57K
|EURUSD
|-157
|USDJPY
|174
|USTEC
|-8.7K
|GBPUSD
|44
|US30
|2.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +21.13 USD
最差交易: -18 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +20.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.54 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.08 × 37
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.63 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 562
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.89 × 27
Gold Sentinel Live is a dedicated XAUUSD trading signal based on the Gold Sentinel strategy.
The system focuses exclusively on Gold, using short-term breakout-style setups with controlled risk and defined stop-loss protection. The goal is to capture short-duration gold movements while avoiding grid and martingale exposure.
This signal is designed for traders who want to follow a gold-focused strategy with disciplined trade execution, clear risk management, and consistent monitoring.
Main features:
• XAUUSD-only trading
• Short-term gold setups
• Defined stop loss on trades
• No grid
• No martingale
• Risk-controlled execution
• Suitable for traders who prefer focused gold exposure
Recommended use:
Use a broker with low XAUUSD spread and stable execution. Subscribers should choose a risk level that matches their own account size and tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Gold involves risk, and drawdown can occur.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
USD
131
USD
USD
21
100%
245
84%
0%
1.09
0.09
USD
USD
34%
1:500