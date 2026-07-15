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Sif-eddine Tabet

Sentinel Gold Live

Sif-eddine Tabet
Sif-eddine Tabet

Sif-eddine Tabet

Allow me to introduce myself. my name is sif i'm from algeria founder of V12 Team start trading since 2015 up to date. My team and I specialize in trading for both forex and binary options also for creating powerfull tools and ea's '' life is too short to stay all day trying to find a good trade
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可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 21%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
245
盈利交易:
208 (84.89%)
亏损交易:
37 (15.10%)
最好交易:
21.13 USD
最差交易:
-18.08 USD
毛利:
252.24 USD (53 746 pips)
毛利亏损:
-229.39 USD (110 371 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (20.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.58 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
0.49%
最大入金加载:
12.36%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
136 (55.51%)
短期交易:
109 (44.49%)
利润因子:
1.10
预期回报:
0.09 USD
平均利润:
1.21 USD
平均损失:
-6.20 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-8.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-34.66 USD (2)
每月增长:
-1.67%
年度预测:
-20.28%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.01 USD
最大值:
55.58 USD (33.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.50% (55.55 USD)
净值:
9.84% (14.52 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
BTCUSD 7
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
USTEC 2
GBPUSD 2
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 34
BTCUSD -6
EURUSD -3
USDJPY 1
USTEC -4
GBPUSD 1
US30 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
BTCUSD -57K
EURUSD -157
USDJPY 174
USTEC -8.7K
GBPUSD 44
US30 2.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +21.13 USD
最差交易: -18 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +20.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.54 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
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0.00 × 4
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0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.08 × 37
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.63 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 562
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.89 × 27
120 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Gold Sentinel Live is a dedicated XAUUSD trading signal based on the Gold Sentinel strategy.

The system focuses exclusively on Gold, using short-term breakout-style setups with controlled risk and defined stop-loss protection. The goal is to capture short-duration gold movements while avoiding grid and martingale exposure.

This signal is designed for traders who want to follow a gold-focused strategy with disciplined trade execution, clear risk management, and consistent monitoring.

Main features:
• XAUUSD-only trading
• Short-term gold setups
• Defined stop loss on trades
• No grid
• No martingale
• Risk-controlled execution
• Suitable for traders who prefer focused gold exposure

Recommended use:
Use a broker with low XAUUSD spread and stable execution. Subscribers should choose a risk level that matches their own account size and tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Gold involves risk, and drawdown can occur.
没有评论
2026.07.15 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Sentinel Gold Live
每月30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
131
USD
21
100%
245
84%
0%
1.09
0.09
USD
34%
1:500
复制

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