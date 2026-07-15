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Sif-eddine Tabet

Sentinel Gold Live

Sif-eddine Tabet
Sif-eddine Tabet

Sif-eddine Tabet

Allow me to introduce myself. my name is sif i'm from algeria founder of V12 Team start trading since 2015 up to date. My team and I specialize in trading for both forex and binary options also for creating powerfull tools and ea's '' life is too short to stay all day trying to find a good trade
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
203 (84.93%)
Loss Trades:
36 (15.06%)
Best trade:
21.13 USD
Worst trade:
-18.08 USD
Gross Profit:
243.51 USD (52 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-229.20 USD (110 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (20.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.58 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
0.49%
Max deposit load:
12.36%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
133 (55.65%)
Short Trades:
106 (44.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
-6.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.50%
Annual Forecast:
-42.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.01 USD
Maximal:
55.58 USD (33.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.50% (55.55 USD)
By Equity:
9.84% (14.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 221
BTCUSD 7
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
USTEC 2
GBPUSD 2
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 26
BTCUSD -6
EURUSD -3
USDJPY 1
USTEC -4
GBPUSD 1
US30 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.3K
BTCUSD -57K
EURUSD -157
USDJPY 174
USTEC -8.7K
GBPUSD 44
US30 2.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.13 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 6
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.08 × 37
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.63 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 562
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.89 × 27
120 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold Sentinel Live is a dedicated XAUUSD trading signal based on the Gold Sentinel strategy.

The system focuses exclusively on Gold, using short-term breakout-style setups with controlled risk and defined stop-loss protection. The goal is to capture short-duration gold movements while avoiding grid and martingale exposure.

This signal is designed for traders who want to follow a gold-focused strategy with disciplined trade execution, clear risk management, and consistent monitoring.

Main features:
• XAUUSD-only trading
• Short-term gold setups
• Defined stop loss on trades
• No grid
• No martingale
• Risk-controlled execution
• Suitable for traders who prefer focused gold exposure

Recommended use:
Use a broker with low XAUUSD spread and stable execution. Subscribers should choose a risk level that matches their own account size and tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Gold involves risk, and drawdown can occur.
No reviews
2026.07.15 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sentinel Gold Live
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
122
USD
20
100%
239
84%
0%
1.06
0.06
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.