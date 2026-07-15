- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
203 (84.93%)
Loss Trades:
36 (15.06%)
Best trade:
21.13 USD
Worst trade:
-18.08 USD
Gross Profit:
243.51 USD (52 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-229.20 USD (110 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (20.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.58 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
0.49%
Max deposit load:
12.36%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
133 (55.65%)
Short Trades:
106 (44.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
-6.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.50%
Annual Forecast:
-42.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.01 USD
Maximal:
55.58 USD (33.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.50% (55.55 USD)
By Equity:
9.84% (14.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|221
|BTCUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USTEC
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|US30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|BTCUSD
|-6
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|1
|USTEC
|-4
|GBPUSD
|1
|US30
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|BTCUSD
|-57K
|EURUSD
|-157
|USDJPY
|174
|USTEC
|-8.7K
|GBPUSD
|44
|US30
|2.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.13 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.08 × 37
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.63 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 562
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.89 × 27
Gold Sentinel Live is a dedicated XAUUSD trading signal based on the Gold Sentinel strategy.
The system focuses exclusively on Gold, using short-term breakout-style setups with controlled risk and defined stop-loss protection. The goal is to capture short-duration gold movements while avoiding grid and martingale exposure.
This signal is designed for traders who want to follow a gold-focused strategy with disciplined trade execution, clear risk management, and consistent monitoring.
Main features:
• XAUUSD-only trading
• Short-term gold setups
• Defined stop loss on trades
• No grid
• No martingale
• Risk-controlled execution
• Suitable for traders who prefer focused gold exposure
Recommended use:
Use a broker with low XAUUSD spread and stable execution. Subscribers should choose a risk level that matches their own account size and tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Gold involves risk, and drawdown can occur.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
122
USD
USD
20
100%
239
84%
0%
1.06
0.06
USD
USD
34%
1:500