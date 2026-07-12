TradingBro – Trading

TradingBro is a professional system.

Why TradingBro is safer:

Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.