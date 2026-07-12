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Viktor Kisman

Pulse EURUSD

Viktor Kisman
Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman – Founder of TradingBro
My goal is to offer a system based on mathematical stability rather than luck.
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2026 55%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
259 (78.96%)
Loss Trades:
69 (21.04%)
Best trade:
26.88 USD
Worst trade:
-14.52 USD
Gross Profit:
268.41 USD (22 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.45 USD (10 358 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (15.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
42.33%
Max deposit load:
31.90%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
175 (53.35%)
Short Trades:
153 (46.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
21.78%
Annual Forecast:
264.22%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
27.04 USD (9.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (26.76 USD)
By Equity:
26.87% (134.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 249
.USTECHCash 51
GBPUSD 8
XAUUSD 8
GBPJPY 5
USDJPY 5
CHFJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 88
.USTECHCash 12
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD 5
GBPJPY 2
USDJPY 0
CHFJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
.USTECHCash 9.4K
GBPUSD 205
XAUUSD 669
GBPJPY 308
USDJPY 73
CHFJPY 136
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.88 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 499
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
80 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

TradingBro – Manual Trading

TradingBro is a professional hybrid system.

Why TradingBro is safer:

  • Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

  • Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

  • News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.

  • Active Risk Management: We deliberately avoid rigid Stop-Loss levels to prevent becoming victims of institutional "stop-hunts." Instead, we actively manage market exposure until a profitable exit.


No reviews
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 15:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 16:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 16:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 08:55
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 14.86% of days out of the 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 22:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 49 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pulse EURUSD
49.99 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
513
USD
15
44%
328
78%
42%
1.68
0.33
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.