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Nitu Brijesh Yadav

Gold Botx AI

Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Nitu Brijesh Yadav

Nitu Brijesh Yadav

欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
为什么选择我们：
⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 22%
AurumMarkets-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
75
盈利交易:
51 (68.00%)
亏损交易:
24 (32.00%)
最好交易:
77.52 USD
最差交易:
-70.38 USD
毛利:
836.40 USD (43 351 pips)
毛利亏损:
-623.49 USD (32 468 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (135.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
135.78 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
23.67%
最大入金加载:
1.79%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.25
长期交易:
40 (53.33%)
短期交易:
35 (46.67%)
利润因子:
1.34
预期回报:
2.84 USD
平均利润:
16.40 USD
平均损失:
-25.98 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-142.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-142.82 USD (6)
每月增长:
13.25%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.96 USD
最大值:
170.86 USD (13.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.35% (170.86 USD)
净值:
11.14% (116.44 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 213
USDJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 11K
USDJPY -15
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +77.52 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +135.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -142.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AurumMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Gold Botx AI

Smart Gold Trading. Consistent Execution. Professional Results.

Gold Botx AI is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal designed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term performance.

Unlike aggressive strategies that overtrade, Gold Botx AI focuses on high-quality trade setups using trend analysis and price action.

Key Features

• Live trading on a real account
• Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)
• Smart Buy & Sell entries
• Strict risk management
• No Martingale
• No Grid Trading
• Transparent trading history
• Consistent trading approach

Trading Style


• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Strategy: Trend Following & Price Action
• Risk Level: Medium
• Trading Type: Swing & Intraday

Why Subscribe?

Gold Botx AI is built for traders who prefer disciplined trading over risky speculation. Every trade follows predefined rules with the goal of achieving stable, long-term performance while protecting capital.

  • Trade with confidence.
  • Trade with discipline.
  • Trade with Gold Botx AI.


Tags:

Gold Botx AI, XAUUSD, Gold Signals, Forex Signals, Gold Trading, Live Signals, AI Trading, Price Action, Trend Following, Risk Management, Professional Trading, Copy Trading, MT4 Signals, MetaTrader 4, Gold Trader

  • Professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal focused on disciplined execution, smart risk management, and consistent long-term performance.


没有评论
2026.07.17 13:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.12 14:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.12 14:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Botx AI
每月30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
6
89%
75
68%
24%
1.34
2.84
USD
14%
1:500
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