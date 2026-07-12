- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
75
盈利交易:
51 (68.00%)
亏损交易:
24 (32.00%)
最好交易:
77.52 USD
最差交易:
-70.38 USD
毛利:
836.40 USD (43 351 pips)
毛利亏损:
-623.49 USD (32 468 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (135.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
135.78 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
23.67%
最大入金加载:
1.79%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.25
长期交易:
40 (53.33%)
短期交易:
35 (46.67%)
利润因子:
1.34
预期回报:
2.84 USD
平均利润:
16.40 USD
平均损失:
-25.98 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-142.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-142.82 USD (6)
每月增长:
13.25%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.96 USD
最大值:
170.86 USD (13.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.35% (170.86 USD)
净值:
11.14% (116.44 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|213
|USDJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|USDJPY
|-15
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +77.52 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +135.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -142.82 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AurumMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Gold Botx AI
Smart Gold Trading. Consistent Execution. Professional Results.
Gold Botx AI is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal designed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term performance.
Unlike aggressive strategies that overtrade, Gold Botx AI focuses on high-quality trade setups using trend analysis and price action.
Key Features
• Live trading on a real account
• Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)
• Smart Buy & Sell entries
• Strict risk management
• No Martingale
• No Grid Trading
• Transparent trading history
• Consistent trading approach
Trading Style
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Strategy: Trend Following & Price Action
• Risk Level: Medium
• Trading Type: Swing & Intraday
Why Subscribe?
Gold Botx AI is built for traders who prefer disciplined trading over risky speculation. Every trade follows predefined rules with the goal of achieving stable, long-term performance while protecting capital.
- Trade with confidence.
- Trade with discipline.
- Trade with Gold Botx AI.
Tags:
Gold Botx AI, XAUUSD, Gold Signals, Forex Signals, Gold Trading, Live Signals, AI Trading, Price Action, Trend Following, Risk Management, Professional Trading, Copy Trading, MT4 Signals, MetaTrader 4, Gold Trader
- Professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal focused on disciplined execution, smart risk management, and consistent long-term performance.
- Professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal focused on disciplined execution, smart risk management, and consistent long-term performance.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
6
89%
75
68%
24%
1.34
2.84
USD
USD
14%
1:500