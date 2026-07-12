- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
44 (70.96%)
Loss Trades:
18 (29.03%)
Best trade:
77.52 USD
Worst trade:
-70.38 USD
Gross Profit:
768.92 USD (38 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-598.82 USD (29 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (135.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.78 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
27.39%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
30 (48.39%)
Short Trades:
32 (51.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
17.48 USD
Average Loss:
-33.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-142.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.82 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.20%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.96 USD
Maximal:
170.86 USD (13.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.35% (170.86 USD)
By Equity:
11.14% (116.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|170
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.52 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +135.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AurumMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Botx AI
Smart Gold Trading. Consistent Execution. Professional Results.
Gold Botx AI is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal designed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term performance.
Unlike aggressive strategies that overtrade, Gold Botx AI focuses on high-quality trade setups using trend analysis and price action.
Key Features
• Live trading on a real account
• Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)
• Smart Buy & Sell entries
• Strict risk management
• No Martingale
• No Grid Trading
• Transparent trading history
• Consistent trading approach
Trading Style
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Strategy: Trend Following & Price Action
• Risk Level: Medium
• Trading Type: Swing & Intraday
Why Subscribe?
Gold Botx AI is built for traders who prefer disciplined trading over risky speculation. Every trade follows predefined rules with the goal of achieving stable, long-term performance while protecting capital.
- Trade with confidence.
- Trade with discipline.
- Trade with Gold Botx AI.
Tags:
Gold Botx AI, XAUUSD, Gold Signals, Forex Signals, Gold Trading, Live Signals, AI Trading, Price Action, Trend Following, Risk Management, Professional Trading, Copy Trading, MT4 Signals, MetaTrader 4, Gold Trader
- Professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal focused on disciplined execution, smart risk management, and consistent long-term performance.
- Professional XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal focused on disciplined execution, smart risk management, and consistent long-term performance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
5
96%
62
70%
27%
1.28
2.74
USD
USD
14%
1:500