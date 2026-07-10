- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
210
盈利交易:
163 (77.61%)
亏损交易:
47 (22.38%)
最好交易:
355.27 USD
最差交易:
-389.25 USD
毛利:
8 766.71 USD (1 707 348 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 347.89 USD (38 093 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (1 504.26 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 504.26 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
80.89%
最大入金加载:
0.99%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
3.51
长期交易:
171 (81.43%)
短期交易:
39 (18.57%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
16.28 USD
平均利润:
53.78 USD
平均损失:
-113.78 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-712.73 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-712.73 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.52%
算法交易:
1%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
125.82 USD
最大值:
973.49 USD (1.31%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.31% (973.47 USD)
净值:
7.82% (5 806.80 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|202
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDb
|4.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDb
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +355.27 USD
最差交易: -389 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 504.26 USD
最大连续亏损: -712.73 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Monex-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Gold Kong V3 (GK V3) is a dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) trading method that aligns multiple timeframes - Weekly, H4 and H1 - to time its entries with the higher-timeframe trend and structure. Every position is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit at a strict 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, so the risk on each trade is fixed and fully controlled from the moment it opens. The method has been tested over a 3-year period and is designed to deliver significant, steady profit while keeping drawdown under control through disciplined money management. No martingale and no grid - clean, rules-based execution focused purely on Gold.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
USD
75K
USD
USD
8
1%
210
77%
81%
1.63
16.28
USD
USD
8%
1:200