- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
148 (77.08%)
Loss Trades:
44 (22.92%)
Best trade:
355.27 USD
Worst trade:
-389.25 USD
Gross Profit:
8 155.31 USD (1 703 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 035.79 USD (36 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 504.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 504.26 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
90.43%
Max deposit load:
0.99%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.20
Long Trades:
154 (80.21%)
Short Trades:
38 (19.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
16.25 USD
Average Profit:
55.10 USD
Average Loss:
-114.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-712.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-712.73 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.82 USD
Maximal:
973.49 USD (1.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.31% (973.47 USD)
By Equity:
7.82% (5 806.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|184
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|4.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +355.27 USD
Worst trade: -389 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 504.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -712.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Kong V3 (GK V3) is a dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) trading method that aligns multiple timeframes - Weekly, H4 and H1 - to time its entries with the higher-timeframe trend and structure. Every position is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit at a strict 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, so the risk on each trade is fixed and fully controlled from the moment it opens. The method has been tested over a 3-year period and is designed to deliver significant, steady profit while keeping drawdown under control through disciplined money management. No martingale and no grid - clean, rules-based execution focused purely on Gold.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
74K
USD
USD
7
2%
192
77%
90%
1.61
16.25
USD
USD
8%
1:200