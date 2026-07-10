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I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

Gold Kong V3

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya
I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

5 (1)
I build trading systems as someone who actually trades them.
3 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
Monex-Live 2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
148 (77.08%)
Loss Trades:
44 (22.92%)
Best trade:
355.27 USD
Worst trade:
-389.25 USD
Gross Profit:
8 155.31 USD (1 703 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 035.79 USD (36 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 504.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 504.26 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
90.43%
Max deposit load:
0.99%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.20
Long Trades:
154 (80.21%)
Short Trades:
38 (19.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
16.25 USD
Average Profit:
55.10 USD
Average Loss:
-114.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-712.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-712.73 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.82 USD
Maximal:
973.49 USD (1.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.31% (973.47 USD)
By Equity:
7.82% (5 806.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 184
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 4.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 34K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +355.27 USD
Worst trade: -389 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 504.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -712.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Kong V3 (GK V3) is a dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) trading method that aligns multiple timeframes - Weekly, H4 and H1 - to time its entries with the higher-timeframe trend and structure. Every position is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit at a strict 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, so the risk on each trade is fixed and fully controlled from the moment it opens. The method has been tested over a 3-year period and is designed to deliver significant, steady profit while keeping drawdown under control through disciplined money management. No martingale and no grid - clean, rules-based execution focused purely on Gold.
No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 20:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.28 21:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 18:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.14 02:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 14:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Kong V3
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
74K
USD
7
2%
192
77%
90%
1.61
16.25
USD
8%
1:200
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