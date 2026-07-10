The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Gold Kong V3 (GK V3) is a dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) trading method that aligns multiple timeframes - Weekly, H4 and H1 - to time its entries with the higher-timeframe trend and structure. Every position is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit at a strict 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, so the risk on each trade is fixed and fully controlled from the moment it opens. The method has been tested over a 3-year period and is designed to deliver significant, steady profit while keeping drawdown under control through disciplined money management. No martingale and no grid - clean, rules-based execution focused purely on Gold.