- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|158
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DooTechnology-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
AI视觉交易系统简介
工作原理：Ai的视觉识图，获取对应的图表，根据K线形态执行下单。
交易资金风险：单笔下单止损3%，当日最大交易亏损风险为帐户净值5%。
订单执行方式：首单限价单+加仓市价单。
是否加仓：可以加仓2次。
加仓形式：金字塔加仓比例。
交易品种：黄金（XAUUSD）.
资金要求：大于5000美金。AI Visual Trading System Overview
How It Works:
The AI uses visual chart recognition to analyze market charts and execute trades based on candlestick patterns and price action.
Trading Risk Management:
The maximum stop-loss risk for each trade is limited to 3% of the account equity. The maximum daily trading loss is limited to 5% of the account equity.
Order Execution:
The initial position is opened using a limit order, while additional positions are opened using market orders.
Position Scaling:
Up to two additional entries are allowed.
Scaling Method:
Positions are increased using a pyramiding strategy.
Trading Instrument:
Gold (XAUUSD).
USD
USD
USD
非常不错的一款信号源。