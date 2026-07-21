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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / AI Visual Trading System
Shuang Zheng

AI Visual Trading System

Shuang Zheng
Shuang Zheng

Shuang Zheng

  • 外汇期货职业交易员 在  苏州
  • 中国
  • 145
5 (1)
从事期货外汇量化交易10年，拥有丰富的交易经验和完善的交易系统。
1 信号 3 主题 3 评论
1条评论
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2026 43%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
158
盈利交易:
81 (51.26%)
亏损交易:
77 (48.73%)
最好交易:
293.60 USD
最差交易:
-125.30 USD
毛利:
4 257.33 USD (95 992 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 893.91 USD (66 185 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (253.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
352.80 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
25.28%
最大入金加载:
4.13%
最近交易:
3 几分钟前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.18
长期交易:
61 (38.61%)
短期交易:
97 (61.39%)
利润因子:
1.47
预期回报:
8.63 USD
平均利润:
52.56 USD
平均损失:
-37.58 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-293.09 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-293.09 USD (6)
每月增长:
9.58%
算法交易:
77%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
161.96 USD
最大值:
428.97 USD (12.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.79% (428.97 USD)
净值:
2.66% (93.48 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 158
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +293.60 USD
最差交易: -125 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +253.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -293.09 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DooTechnology-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

AI视觉交易系统简介

工作原理：Ai的视觉识图，获取对应的图表，根据K线形态执行下单。

交易资金风险：单笔下单止损3%，当日最大交易亏损风险为帐户净值5%。

订单执行方式：首单限价单+加仓市价单。

是否加仓：可以加仓2次。

加仓形式：金字塔加仓比例。

交易品种：黄金（XAUUSD）.

资金要求：大于5000美金。

AI Visual Trading System Overview

How It Works:
The AI uses visual chart recognition to analyze market charts and execute trades based on candlestick patterns and price action.

Trading Risk Management:
The maximum stop-loss risk for each trade is limited to 3% of the account equity. The maximum daily trading loss is limited to 5% of the account equity.

Order Execution:
The initial position is opened using a limit order, while additional positions are opened using market orders.

Position Scaling:
Up to two additional entries are allowed.

Scaling Method:
Positions are increased using a pyramiding strategy.

Trading Instrument:
Gold (XAUUSD).


平均等级:
18605734488
21
18605734488 2026.07.21 11:15 
 

非常不错的一款信号源。

2026.07.10 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AI Visual Trading System
每月100 USD
43%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
9
77%
158
51%
25%
1.47
8.63
USD
11%
1:500
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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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