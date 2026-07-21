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Shuang Zheng

AI Visual Trading System

Shuang Zheng
Shuang Zheng

Shuang Zheng

  • 外汇期货职业交易员 at  苏州
  • China
  • 145
5 (1)
从事期货外汇量化交易10年，拥有丰富的交易经验和完善的交易系统。
1 signal 3 topics 3 comments
1 review
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
76 (50.33%)
Loss Trades:
75 (49.67%)
Best trade:
293.60 USD
Worst trade:
-125.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 821.60 USD (90 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 778.54 USD (64 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (253.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
24.94%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.43
Long Trades:
55 (36.42%)
Short Trades:
96 (63.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
6.91 USD
Average Profit:
50.28 USD
Average Loss:
-37.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-293.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-293.09 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.68%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.96 USD
Maximal:
428.97 USD (12.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.79% (428.97 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (93.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 151
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +293.60 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -293.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

AI视觉交易系统简介

工作原理：Ai的视觉识图，获取对应的图表，根据K线形态执行下单。

交易资金风险：单笔下单止损3%，当日最大交易亏损风险为帐户净值5%。

订单执行方式：首单限价单+加仓市价单。

是否加仓：可以加仓2次。

加仓形式：金字塔加仓比例。

交易品种：黄金（XAUUSD）.

资金要求：大于5000美金。

AI Visual Trading System Overview

How It Works:
The AI uses visual chart recognition to analyze market charts and execute trades based on candlestick patterns and price action.

Trading Risk Management:
The maximum stop-loss risk for each trade is limited to 3% of the account equity. The maximum daily trading loss is limited to 5% of the account equity.

Order Execution:
The initial position is opened using a limit order, while additional positions are opened using market orders.

Position Scaling:
Up to two additional entries are allowed.

Scaling Method:
Positions are increased using a pyramiding strategy.

Trading Instrument:
Gold (XAUUSD).


Average rating:
18605734488
21
18605734488 2026.07.21 11:15 
 

非常不错的一款信号源。

2026.07.10 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Visual Trading System
100 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
8
77%
151
50%
25%
1.37
6.91
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.