- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|151
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|26K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
AI视觉交易系统简介
工作原理：Ai的视觉识图，获取对应的图表，根据K线形态执行下单。
交易资金风险：单笔下单止损3%，当日最大交易亏损风险为帐户净值5%。
订单执行方式：首单限价单+加仓市价单。
是否加仓：可以加仓2次。
加仓形式：金字塔加仓比例。
交易品种：黄金（XAUUSD）.
资金要求：大于5000美金。AI Visual Trading System Overview
How It Works:
The AI uses visual chart recognition to analyze market charts and execute trades based on candlestick patterns and price action.
Trading Risk Management:
The maximum stop-loss risk for each trade is limited to 3% of the account equity. The maximum daily trading loss is limited to 5% of the account equity.
Order Execution:
The initial position is opened using a limit order, while additional positions are opened using market orders.
Position Scaling:
Up to two additional entries are allowed.
Scaling Method:
Positions are increased using a pyramiding strategy.
Trading Instrument:
Gold (XAUUSD).
USD
USD
USD
非常不错的一款信号源。