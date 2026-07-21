AI视觉交易系统简介

工作原理：Ai的视觉识图，获取对应的图表，根据K线形态执行下单。

交易资金风险：单笔下单止损3%，当日最大交易亏损风险为帐户净值5%。

订单执行方式：首单限价单+加仓市价单。

是否加仓：可以加仓2次。

加仓形式：金字塔加仓比例。

交易品种：黄金（XAUUSD）.

资金要求：大于5000美金。

AI Visual Trading System Overview

How It Works:

The AI uses visual chart recognition to analyze market charts and execute trades based on candlestick patterns and price action.

Trading Risk Management:

The maximum stop-loss risk for each trade is limited to 3% of the account equity. The maximum daily trading loss is limited to 5% of the account equity.

Order Execution:

The initial position is opened using a limit order, while additional positions are opened using market orders.

Position Scaling:

Up to two additional entries are allowed.

Scaling Method:

Positions are increased using a pyramiding strategy.

Trading Instrument:

Gold (XAUUSD).



