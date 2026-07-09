- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
255
盈利交易:
192 (75.29%)
亏损交易:
63 (24.71%)
最好交易:
102.85 USD
最差交易:
-58.15 USD
毛利:
903.42 USD (54 234 pips)
毛利亏损:
-534.01 USD (38 625 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (64.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
128.80 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
7.71%
最大入金加载:
10.87%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
56
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.95
长期交易:
217 (85.10%)
短期交易:
38 (14.90%)
利润因子:
1.69
预期回报:
1.45 USD
平均利润:
4.71 USD
平均损失:
-8.48 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-104.94 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-189.20 USD (9)
每月增长:
6.08%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
189.22 USD (25.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.31% (189.38 USD)
净值:
11.43% (653.71 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|255
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|369
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +102.85 USD
最差交易: -58 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +64.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -104.94 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️
To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.
- My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
- My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD-ECN
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD.r or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.
How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD-ECN into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.
Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical -ECN suffixes.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
USD
5.9K
USD
USD
5
89%
255
75%
8%
1.69
1.45
USD
USD
11%
1:500