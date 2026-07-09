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Alexander Becker

TwoFace Experimental Low Risk

Alexander Becker
Alexander Becker

Alexander Becker

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
161 (74.19%)
Loss Trades:
56 (25.81%)
Best trade:
102.85 USD
Worst trade:
-58.15 USD
Gross Profit:
839.31 USD (47 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
-517.01 USD (37 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (64.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
10.87%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
179 (82.49%)
Short Trades:
38 (17.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
5.21 USD
Average Loss:
-9.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-104.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.20 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
6.14%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
189.22 USD (25.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.31% (189.38 USD)
By Equity:
11.43% (653.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 217
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 322
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.85 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

  • My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
  • My Gold Symbol:  XAUUSD-ECN
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like  XAUUSD.r  or  XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.


How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate  XAUUSD-ECN  into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard  XAUUSD  or identical  -ECN  suffixes.

No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 04:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 06:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.09 17:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.09 13:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.09 13:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.09 13:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 13:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TwoFace Experimental Low Risk
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
5
87%
217
74%
9%
1.62
1.49
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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