当前下跌对订阅者来说过于危险。一旦下跌有所改善后订阅将被允许。
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
319
盈利交易:
271 (84.95%)
亏损交易:
48 (15.05%)
最好交易:
15.64 USD
最差交易:
-15.00 USD
毛利:
734.31 USD (688 768 pips)
毛利亏损:
-182.05 USD (214 238 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (68.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
68.75 USD (31)
夏普比率:
0.53
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
51.20%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
69
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
25.81
长期交易:
194 (60.82%)
短期交易:
125 (39.18%)
利润因子:
4.03
预期回报:
1.73 USD
平均利润:
2.71 USD
平均损失:
-3.79 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-12.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-21.40 USD (2)
每月增长:
14.18%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.30 USD
最大值:
21.40 USD (1.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.10% (20.13 USD)
净值:
42.56% (964.64 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|VIX
|43
|USDHUF.r
|41
|USDZAR.r
|24
|UK100
|23
|NZDUSD.r
|16
|AUDCAD.r
|15
|USDX
|14
|EURZAR.r
|13
|EURO50
|13
|EURSEK.r
|12
|USDMXN.r
|10
|NZDJPY.r
|10
|CADJPY.r
|9
|USDDKK.r
|9
|US500
|9
|FRA40
|8
|USDKRW.r
|6
|USDNOK.r
|5
|GBPJPY.r
|5
|GBPCAD.r
|5
|AUDUSD.r
|4
|USDCHF.r
|4
|TAIWAN
|4
|SPA35
|4
|USDJPY.r
|3
|CHFSGD.r
|2
|USDCZK.r
|2
|USDPLN.r
|2
|NZDSGD.r
|2
|EURGBP.r
|1
|EURUSD.r
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|VIX
|31
|USDHUF.r
|84
|USDZAR.r
|62
|UK100
|15
|NZDUSD.r
|20
|AUDCAD.r
|30
|USDX
|16
|EURZAR.r
|41
|EURO50
|18
|EURSEK.r
|19
|USDMXN.r
|20
|NZDJPY.r
|19
|CADJPY.r
|18
|USDDKK.r
|21
|US500
|6
|FRA40
|9
|USDKRW.r
|11
|USDNOK.r
|15
|GBPJPY.r
|5
|GBPCAD.r
|4
|AUDUSD.r
|12
|USDCHF.r
|8
|TAIWAN
|12
|SPA35
|25
|USDJPY.r
|9
|CHFSGD.r
|4
|USDCZK.r
|4
|USDPLN.r
|4
|NZDSGD.r
|5
|EURGBP.r
|4
|EURUSD.r
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|VIX
|754
|USDHUF.r
|27K
|USDZAR.r
|119K
|UK100
|34K
|NZDUSD.r
|2.1K
|AUDCAD.r
|3.5K
|USDX
|1.4K
|EURZAR.r
|73K
|EURO50
|26K
|EURSEK.r
|21K
|USDMXN.r
|35K
|NZDJPY.r
|2K
|CADJPY.r
|1.7K
|USDDKK.r
|12K
|US500
|28K
|FRA40
|11K
|USDKRW.r
|21K
|USDNOK.r
|14K
|GBPJPY.r
|5.5K
|GBPCAD.r
|828
|AUDUSD.r
|1.3K
|USDCHF.r
|542
|TAIWAN
|19K
|SPA35
|2.4K
|USDJPY.r
|1.1K
|CHFSGD.r
|629
|USDCZK.r
|8.9K
|USDPLN.r
|844
|NZDSGD.r
|651
|EURGBP.r
|157
|EURUSD.r
|218
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +15.64 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 31
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +68.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.39 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This document presents a systematic multi-asset algorithmic strategy based on cross-asset statistical arbitrage, filtered by market regime and implemented with adaptive position sizing (ATR-based scaling). The investment thesis exploits medium-term structural inefficiencies (H4/D timeframes) across FX pairs, indices, and commodities, avoiding direct competition with market makers and HFT firms on intraday horizons. The system does not seek entry precision; instead, it builds serial exposure with parameterizable outlier stops, per-asset circuit breakers, and cross-asset diversification. Empirical validation covers 10 years of data (5Y In-Sample / 5Y Out-of-Sample), testing on 130+ independent symbols, Monte Carlo simulations (200 runs), and MFE/MAE analysis. The results demonstrate cross-sectional robustness that rules out dependence on specific market regimes or parametric overfitting.
Operating philosophy: We do not predict price direction. We exploit temporary deviations from the historical spread between two assets, normalized by volatility (ATR), and build progressive exposure. If the market enters a strong trending regime, scaling is halted. An outlier stop (% of balance) closes the exposure only in the event of structural invalidation of the thesis.
Exposure management: The system does not increase exposure geometrically. It uses an adaptive grid:
Number of orders: capped per symbol
Grid spacing: symbol-specific
Volume: calibrated on a target % of balance or % risk per order, with ATR/points fallback
Each order carries independent SL/TP levels proportional to local volatility.
Empirical Validation — Reference Period
Backtest window: 01/05/2016 – 05/05/2026 (10 years)
In-Sample (IS): 01/05/2016 – 01/05/2021
Out-of-Sample (OOS): 01/05/2021 – 05/05/2026
The equity curve maintains consistent slope, volatility, and drawdown profile across both segments, with no evidence of performance decay or parameter degradation in the OOS period.
Monthly Performance ($) — Supporting Backtest Data
2021 (OOS start, from May): May 9,417.31 | Jun 8,986.90 | Jul 9,986.18 | Aug 8,083.46 | Sep 8,335.16 | Oct 9,842.24 | Nov 11,084.69 | Dec 7,412.60 || YTD 73,148.54
2022: Jan 10,462.23 | Feb 1,486.22 | Mar 10,143.65 | Apr 920.84 | May 11,914.23 | Jun 12,544.87 | Jul -2,689.74 | Aug 16,529.02 | Sep 13,020.37 | Oct 11,812.17 | Nov 14,560.17 | Dec 13,319.30 || YTD 114,023.33
2023: Jan 15,170.47 | Feb 9,518.59 | Mar 18,363.97 | Apr 13,970.63 | May 17,505.52 | Jun 15,956.04 | Jul 17,567.72 | Aug 14,798.57 | Sep 10,633.74 | Oct 15,618.53 | Nov 13,743.28 | Dec -2,839.42 || YTD 160,007.64
2024: Jan 9,278.35 | Feb 8,373.83 | Mar 11,624.69 | Apr 17,623.75 | May 11,277.61 | Jun 12,434.59 | Jul 18,326.51 | Aug 16,445.53 | Sep 22,484.77 | Oct 14,147.06 | Nov -2,198.50 | Dec 16,354.54 || YTD 156,172.73
2025: Jan 15,672.40 | Feb 15,409.58 | Mar 13,234.87 | Apr 16,663.43 | May 11,477.25 | Jun 13,245.42 | Jul 18,001.38 | Aug 18,585.02 | Sep 17,116.62 | Oct 18,984.68 | Nov 12,892.55 | Dec 13,408.81 || YTD 184,692.01
2026 (through 05/05): Jan -5,935.58 | Feb 13,652.44 | Mar 18,974.21 | Apr 9,683.29 | May -9,315.47 || YTD 27,058.89
Note: 2021 begins in May (start of the Out-of-Sample period). 2026 data through 05/05/2026.
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