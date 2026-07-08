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Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta
Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta

I am Piertobia Laporta, originally educated as a biomedical engineer, with a degree from the Politecnico di Milano.
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可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 32%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500

当前下跌对订阅者来说过于危险。一旦下跌有所改善后订阅将被允许。

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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
319
盈利交易:
271 (84.95%)
亏损交易:
48 (15.05%)
最好交易:
15.64 USD
最差交易:
-15.00 USD
毛利:
734.31 USD (688 768 pips)
毛利亏损:
-182.05 USD (214 238 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (68.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
68.75 USD (31)
夏普比率:
0.53
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
51.20%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
69
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
25.81
长期交易:
194 (60.82%)
短期交易:
125 (39.18%)
利润因子:
4.03
预期回报:
1.73 USD
平均利润:
2.71 USD
平均损失:
-3.79 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-12.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-21.40 USD (2)
每月增长:
14.18%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.30 USD
最大值:
21.40 USD (1.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.10% (20.13 USD)
净值:
42.56% (964.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
VIX 43
USDHUF.r 41
USDZAR.r 24
UK100 23
NZDUSD.r 16
AUDCAD.r 15
USDX 14
EURZAR.r 13
EURO50 13
EURSEK.r 12
USDMXN.r 10
NZDJPY.r 10
CADJPY.r 9
USDDKK.r 9
US500 9
FRA40 8
USDKRW.r 6
USDNOK.r 5
GBPJPY.r 5
GBPCAD.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
USDCHF.r 4
TAIWAN 4
SPA35 4
USDJPY.r 3
CHFSGD.r 2
USDCZK.r 2
USDPLN.r 2
NZDSGD.r 2
EURGBP.r 1
EURUSD.r 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
VIX 31
USDHUF.r 84
USDZAR.r 62
UK100 15
NZDUSD.r 20
AUDCAD.r 30
USDX 16
EURZAR.r 41
EURO50 18
EURSEK.r 19
USDMXN.r 20
NZDJPY.r 19
CADJPY.r 18
USDDKK.r 21
US500 6
FRA40 9
USDKRW.r 11
USDNOK.r 15
GBPJPY.r 5
GBPCAD.r 4
AUDUSD.r 12
USDCHF.r 8
TAIWAN 12
SPA35 25
USDJPY.r 9
CHFSGD.r 4
USDCZK.r 4
USDPLN.r 4
NZDSGD.r 5
EURGBP.r 4
EURUSD.r 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
VIX 754
USDHUF.r 27K
USDZAR.r 119K
UK100 34K
NZDUSD.r 2.1K
AUDCAD.r 3.5K
USDX 1.4K
EURZAR.r 73K
EURO50 26K
EURSEK.r 21K
USDMXN.r 35K
NZDJPY.r 2K
CADJPY.r 1.7K
USDDKK.r 12K
US500 28K
FRA40 11K
USDKRW.r 21K
USDNOK.r 14K
GBPJPY.r 5.5K
GBPCAD.r 828
AUDUSD.r 1.3K
USDCHF.r 542
TAIWAN 19K
SPA35 2.4K
USDJPY.r 1.1K
CHFSGD.r 629
USDCZK.r 8.9K
USDPLN.r 844
NZDSGD.r 651
EURGBP.r 157
EURUSD.r 218
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15.64 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 31
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +68.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.39 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This document presents a systematic multi-asset algorithmic strategy based on cross-asset statistical arbitrage, filtered by market regime and implemented with adaptive position sizing (ATR-based scaling). The investment thesis exploits medium-term structural inefficiencies (H4/D timeframes) across FX pairs, indices, and commodities, avoiding direct competition with market makers and HFT firms on intraday horizons. The system does not seek entry precision; instead, it builds serial exposure with parameterizable outlier stops, per-asset circuit breakers, and cross-asset diversification. Empirical validation covers 10 years of data (5Y In-Sample / 5Y Out-of-Sample), testing on 130+ independent symbols, Monte Carlo simulations (200 runs), and MFE/MAE analysis. The results demonstrate cross-sectional robustness that rules out dependence on specific market regimes or parametric overfitting.
Operating philosophy: We do not predict price direction. We exploit temporary deviations from the historical spread between two assets, normalized by volatility (ATR), and build progressive exposure. If the market enters a strong trending regime, scaling is halted. An outlier stop (% of balance) closes the exposure only in the event of structural invalidation of the thesis.
Exposure management: The system does not increase exposure geometrically. It uses an adaptive grid:

Number of orders: capped per symbol
Grid spacing: symbol-specific
Volume: calibrated on a target % of balance or % risk per order, with ATR/points fallback

Each order carries independent SL/TP levels proportional to local volatility.
Empirical Validation — Reference Period
Backtest window: 01/05/2016 – 05/05/2026 (10 years)

In-Sample (IS): 01/05/2016 – 01/05/2021
Out-of-Sample (OOS): 01/05/2021 – 05/05/2026

The equity curve maintains consistent slope, volatility, and drawdown profile across both segments, with no evidence of performance decay or parameter degradation in the OOS period.
Monthly Performance ($) — Supporting Backtest Data

2021 (OOS start, from May): May 9,417.31 | Jun 8,986.90 | Jul 9,986.18 | Aug 8,083.46 | Sep 8,335.16 | Oct 9,842.24 | Nov 11,084.69 | Dec 7,412.60 || YTD 73,148.54

2022: Jan 10,462.23 | Feb 1,486.22 | Mar 10,143.65 | Apr 920.84 | May 11,914.23 | Jun 12,544.87 | Jul -2,689.74 | Aug 16,529.02 | Sep 13,020.37 | Oct 11,812.17 | Nov 14,560.17 | Dec 13,319.30 || YTD 114,023.33

2023: Jan 15,170.47 | Feb 9,518.59 | Mar 18,363.97 | Apr 13,970.63 | May 17,505.52 | Jun 15,956.04 | Jul 17,567.72 | Aug 14,798.57 | Sep 10,633.74 | Oct 15,618.53 | Nov 13,743.28 | Dec -2,839.42 || YTD 160,007.64

2024: Jan 9,278.35 | Feb 8,373.83 | Mar 11,624.69 | Apr 17,623.75 | May 11,277.61 | Jun 12,434.59 | Jul 18,326.51 | Aug 16,445.53 | Sep 22,484.77 | Oct 14,147.06 | Nov -2,198.50 | Dec 16,354.54 || YTD 156,172.73

2025: Jan 15,672.40 | Feb 15,409.58 | Mar 13,234.87 | Apr 16,663.43 | May 11,477.25 | Jun 13,245.42 | Jul 18,001.38 | Aug 18,585.02 | Sep 17,116.62 | Oct 18,984.68 | Nov 12,892.55 | Dec 13,408.81 || YTD 184,692.01

2026 (through 05/05): Jan -5,935.58 | Feb 13,652.44 | Mar 18,974.21 | Apr 9,683.29 | May -9,315.47 || YTD 27,058.89

Note: 2021 begins in May (start of the Out-of-Sample period). 2026 data through 05/05/2026.


没有评论
2026.08.11 09:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.11 07:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.10 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.10 03:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 15:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 14:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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