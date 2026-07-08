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Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta
Piertobia Laporta

Piertobia Laporta

  • COO and founder at  Sintropy.ai
  • Italy
  • 170
I am Piertobia Laporta, originally educated as a biomedical engineer, with a degree from the Politecnico di Milano.
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 28%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
247 (85.17%)
Loss Trades:
43 (14.83%)
Best trade:
15.64 USD
Worst trade:
-15.00 USD
Gross Profit:
658.88 USD (647 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-177.14 USD (212 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (68.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.75 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.52%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
22.51
Long Trades:
168 (57.93%)
Short Trades:
122 (42.07%)
Profit Factor:
3.72
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
2.67 USD
Average Loss:
-4.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
21.40 USD (1.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.10% (20.13 USD)
By Equity:
34.32% (755.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
VIX 43
USDHUF.r 41
USDZAR.r 24
UK100 23
NZDUSD.r 16
AUDCAD.r 15
EURZAR.r 13
USDMXN.r 10
NZDJPY.r 10
EURSEK.r 10
CADJPY.r 9
USDDKK.r 9
US500 9
USDX 8
EURO50 7
USDKRW.r 6
USDNOK.r 5
FRA40 5
GBPJPY.r 5
GBPCAD.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
USDCHF.r 4
CHFSGD.r 2
USDCZK.r 2
USDPLN.r 2
USDJPY.r 2
EURGBP.r 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
VIX 31
USDHUF.r 84
USDZAR.r 62
UK100 15
NZDUSD.r 20
AUDCAD.r 30
EURZAR.r 41
USDMXN.r 20
NZDJPY.r 19
EURSEK.r 15
CADJPY.r 18
USDDKK.r 21
US500 6
USDX 13
EURO50 9
USDKRW.r 11
USDNOK.r 15
FRA40 4
GBPJPY.r 5
GBPCAD.r 4
AUDUSD.r 12
USDCHF.r 8
CHFSGD.r 4
USDCZK.r 4
USDPLN.r 4
USDJPY.r 4
EURGBP.r 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
VIX 754
USDHUF.r 27K
USDZAR.r 119K
UK100 34K
NZDUSD.r 2.1K
AUDCAD.r 3.5K
EURZAR.r 73K
USDMXN.r 35K
NZDJPY.r 2K
EURSEK.r 16K
CADJPY.r 1.7K
USDDKK.r 12K
US500 28K
USDX 1.5K
EURO50 18K
USDKRW.r 21K
USDNOK.r 14K
FRA40 6.8K
GBPJPY.r 5.5K
GBPCAD.r 828
AUDUSD.r 1.3K
USDCHF.r 542
CHFSGD.r 629
USDCZK.r 8.9K
USDPLN.r 844
USDJPY.r 373
EURGBP.r 157
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.64 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This document presents a systematic multi-asset algorithmic strategy based on cross-asset statistical arbitrage, filtered by market regime and implemented with adaptive position sizing (ATR-based scaling). The investment thesis exploits medium-term structural inefficiencies (H4/D timeframes) across FX pairs, indices, and commodities, avoiding direct competition with market makers and HFT firms on intraday horizons. The system does not seek entry precision; instead, it builds serial exposure with parameterizable outlier stops, per-asset circuit breakers, and cross-asset diversification. Empirical validation covers 10 years of data (5Y In-Sample / 5Y Out-of-Sample), testing on 130+ independent symbols, Monte Carlo simulations (200 runs), and MFE/MAE analysis. The results demonstrate cross-sectional robustness that rules out dependence on specific market regimes or parametric overfitting.
Operating philosophy: We do not predict price direction. We exploit temporary deviations from the historical spread between two assets, normalized by volatility (ATR), and build progressive exposure. If the market enters a strong trending regime, scaling is halted. An outlier stop (% of balance) closes the exposure only in the event of structural invalidation of the thesis.
Exposure management: The system does not increase exposure geometrically. It uses an adaptive grid:

Number of orders: capped per symbol
Grid spacing: symbol-specific
Volume: calibrated on a target % of balance or % risk per order, with ATR/points fallback

Each order carries independent SL/TP levels proportional to local volatility.
Empirical Validation — Reference Period
Backtest window: 01/05/2016 – 05/05/2026 (10 years)

In-Sample (IS): 01/05/2016 – 01/05/2021
Out-of-Sample (OOS): 01/05/2021 – 05/05/2026

The equity curve maintains consistent slope, volatility, and drawdown profile across both segments, with no evidence of performance decay or parameter degradation in the OOS period.
Monthly Performance ($) — Supporting Backtest Data

2021 (OOS start, from May): May 9,417.31 | Jun 8,986.90 | Jul 9,986.18 | Aug 8,083.46 | Sep 8,335.16 | Oct 9,842.24 | Nov 11,084.69 | Dec 7,412.60 || YTD 73,148.54

2022: Jan 10,462.23 | Feb 1,486.22 | Mar 10,143.65 | Apr 920.84 | May 11,914.23 | Jun 12,544.87 | Jul -2,689.74 | Aug 16,529.02 | Sep 13,020.37 | Oct 11,812.17 | Nov 14,560.17 | Dec 13,319.30 || YTD 114,023.33

2023: Jan 15,170.47 | Feb 9,518.59 | Mar 18,363.97 | Apr 13,970.63 | May 17,505.52 | Jun 15,956.04 | Jul 17,567.72 | Aug 14,798.57 | Sep 10,633.74 | Oct 15,618.53 | Nov 13,743.28 | Dec -2,839.42 || YTD 160,007.64

2024: Jan 9,278.35 | Feb 8,373.83 | Mar 11,624.69 | Apr 17,623.75 | May 11,277.61 | Jun 12,434.59 | Jul 18,326.51 | Aug 16,445.53 | Sep 22,484.77 | Oct 14,147.06 | Nov -2,198.50 | Dec 16,354.54 || YTD 156,172.73

2025: Jan 15,672.40 | Feb 15,409.58 | Mar 13,234.87 | Apr 16,663.43 | May 11,477.25 | Jun 13,245.42 | Jul 18,001.38 | Aug 18,585.02 | Sep 17,116.62 | Oct 18,984.68 | Nov 12,892.55 | Dec 13,408.81 || YTD 184,692.01

2026 (through 05/05): Jan -5,935.58 | Feb 13,652.44 | Mar 18,974.21 | Apr 9,683.29 | May -9,315.47 || YTD 27,058.89

Note: 2021 begins in May (start of the Out-of-Sample period). 2026 data through 05/05/2026.


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 14:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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