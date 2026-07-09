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CRMFORME LTD

ARIA 2020

CRMFORME LTD
CRMFORME LTD

CRMFORME LTD

0条评论
可靠性
41
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 37%
MishovMarkets-Live
1:500
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
179
盈利交易:
113 (63.12%)
亏损交易:
66 (36.87%)
最好交易:
1 065.07 USD
最差交易:
-591.84 USD
毛利:
5 655.86 USD (105 938 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 724.35 USD (74 976 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (56.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 065.07 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
85.59%
最大入金加载:
56.81%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
-0.03
长期交易:
91 (50.84%)
短期交易:
88 (49.16%)
利润因子:
0.99
预期回报:
-0.38 USD
平均利润:
50.05 USD
平均损失:
-86.73 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-2 196.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 196.20 USD (12)
每月增长:
-3.00%
年度预测:
-34.76%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 031.04 USD
最大值:
2 206.52 USD (92.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.02% (1 563.59 USD)
净值:
26.77% (636.37 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ECN 80
NZDCAD_ECN 57
GBPUSD_ECN 15
USDJPY_ECN 14
EURUSD_ECN 8
USDCAD_ECN 4
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD_ECN 2K
NZDCAD_ECN 75
GBPUSD_ECN -1.6K
USDJPY_ECN -532
EURUSD_ECN 14
USDCAD_ECN -43
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 23
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD_ECN 21K
NZDCAD_ECN 2.8K
GBPUSD_ECN -4.6K
USDJPY_ECN -11K
EURUSD_ECN 1.2K
USDCAD_ECN -1.6K
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 065.07 USD
最差交易: -592 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +56.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 196.20 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MishovMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Professional Forex Trader & Trading Team
​We are a professional trading team with over 10 years of experience in the Forex market and brokerage industry, dedicated to market analysis, smart risk management, and strategic trade execution.
​Our approach combines advanced technical and fundamental analysis, liquidity monitoring, and currency correlation to capture high-probability trading opportunities while shielding capital from high market volatility.
​In this strategy, capital preservation and low drawdown are the absolute priorities. By utilizing advanced risk management systems—such as internal position monitoring and hidden stop-loss protection—we effectively minimize exposure during uncertain market conditions and eliminate emotional decision-making.
​Key Strategy Features:
​Proven Track Record: Over 10 years of Forex market and brokerage industry experience.
​Analytical Approach: Collaborative, team-based market analysis focusing on currency correlations.
​Risk Control: Strict adherence to low drawdown, capital protection, and avoiding aggressive exposure.
​Market Adaptability: Capability to generate consistent returns in both bullish and bearish environments.
​Trade Duration: Medium-term (typically 1–4 days) focusing on efficient and timely profit realization.
​Copy Trading & Investment:
​This system is tailor-made for investors seeking steady, rational account growth while steering clear of emotional risks.
​Minimum Investment: Optimized for accounts starting from $1,000 USD (larger portfolios will also benefit from the strategy’s low drawdown and efficient capital management).
​Our Objective: Delivering stable, long-term returns through a structured, systematic trading process rather than aggressive speculation.
​Partner & Investor Relations:
​We welcome long-term collaboration and partnerships with professional investors who value transparency, strict risk management, and high trading standards.
没有评论
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 16:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 21:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 16:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 18:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 11:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 11:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 5.28% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 11:37
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 2.85% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 11:37
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.03% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 10:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 10:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 10:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 5.28% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 10:37
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 2.85% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ARIA 2020
每月30 USD
37%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
41
0%
179
63%
86%
0.98
-0.38
USD
34%
1:500
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