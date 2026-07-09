- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
179
盈利交易:
113 (63.12%)
亏损交易:
66 (36.87%)
最好交易:
1 065.07 USD
最差交易:
-591.84 USD
毛利:
5 655.86 USD (105 938 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 724.35 USD (74 976 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (56.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 065.07 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
85.59%
最大入金加载:
56.81%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
-0.03
长期交易:
91 (50.84%)
短期交易:
88 (49.16%)
利润因子:
0.99
预期回报:
-0.38 USD
平均利润:
50.05 USD
平均损失:
-86.73 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-2 196.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 196.20 USD (12)
每月增长:
-3.00%
年度预测:
-34.76%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 031.04 USD
最大值:
2 206.52 USD (92.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.02% (1 563.59 USD)
净值:
26.77% (636.37 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_ECN
|80
|NZDCAD_ECN
|57
|GBPUSD_ECN
|15
|USDJPY_ECN
|14
|EURUSD_ECN
|8
|USDCAD_ECN
|4
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD_ECN
|2K
|NZDCAD_ECN
|75
|GBPUSD_ECN
|-1.6K
|USDJPY_ECN
|-532
|EURUSD_ECN
|14
|USDCAD_ECN
|-43
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD_ECN
|21K
|NZDCAD_ECN
|2.8K
|GBPUSD_ECN
|-4.6K
|USDJPY_ECN
|-11K
|EURUSD_ECN
|1.2K
|USDCAD_ECN
|-1.6K
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 065.07 USD
最差交易: -592 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +56.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 196.20 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MishovMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Professional Forex Trader & Trading Team
We are a professional trading team with over 10 years of experience in the Forex market and brokerage industry, dedicated to market analysis, smart risk management, and strategic trade execution.
Our approach combines advanced technical and fundamental analysis, liquidity monitoring, and currency correlation to capture high-probability trading opportunities while shielding capital from high market volatility.
In this strategy, capital preservation and low drawdown are the absolute priorities. By utilizing advanced risk management systems—such as internal position monitoring and hidden stop-loss protection—we effectively minimize exposure during uncertain market conditions and eliminate emotional decision-making.
Key Strategy Features:
Proven Track Record: Over 10 years of Forex market and brokerage industry experience.
Analytical Approach: Collaborative, team-based market analysis focusing on currency correlations.
Risk Control: Strict adherence to low drawdown, capital protection, and avoiding aggressive exposure.
Market Adaptability: Capability to generate consistent returns in both bullish and bearish environments.
Trade Duration: Medium-term (typically 1–4 days) focusing on efficient and timely profit realization.
Copy Trading & Investment:
This system is tailor-made for investors seeking steady, rational account growth while steering clear of emotional risks.
Minimum Investment: Optimized for accounts starting from $1,000 USD (larger portfolios will also benefit from the strategy’s low drawdown and efficient capital management).
Our Objective: Delivering stable, long-term returns through a structured, systematic trading process rather than aggressive speculation.
Partner & Investor Relations:
We welcome long-term collaboration and partnerships with professional investors who value transparency, strict risk management, and high trading standards.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
37%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
41
0%
179
63%
86%
0.98
-0.38
USD
USD
34%
1:500