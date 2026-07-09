SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ARIA 2020
CRMFORME LTD

ARIA 2020

CRMFORME LTD
CRMFORME LTD

CRMFORME LTD

0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
MishovMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
113 (63.84%)
Loss Trades:
64 (36.16%)
Best trade:
1 065.07 USD
Worst trade:
-591.84 USD
Gross Profit:
5 655.86 USD (105 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 637.06 USD (66 470 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (56.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 065.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.40%
Max deposit load:
56.81%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
91 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
86 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
50.05 USD
Average Loss:
-88.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 196.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 196.20 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
27.17%
Annual Forecast:
329.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 031.04 USD
Maximal:
2 206.52 USD (92.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.02% (1 563.59 USD)
By Equity:
26.77% (636.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ECN 78
NZDCAD_ECN 57
GBPUSD_ECN 15
USDJPY_ECN 14
EURUSD_ECN 8
USDCAD_ECN 4
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_ECN 2.1K
NZDCAD_ECN 75
GBPUSD_ECN -1.6K
USDJPY_ECN -532
EURUSD_ECN 14
USDCAD_ECN -43
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 23
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_ECN 30K
NZDCAD_ECN 2.8K
GBPUSD_ECN -4.6K
USDJPY_ECN -11K
EURUSD_ECN 1.2K
USDCAD_ECN -1.6K
DJI30(DowJones)_ECN 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 065.07 USD
Worst trade: -592 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 196.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MishovMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Professional Forex Trader & Trading Team
​We are a professional trading team with over 10 years of experience in the Forex market and brokerage industry, dedicated to market analysis, smart risk management, and strategic trade execution.
​Our approach combines advanced technical and fundamental analysis, liquidity monitoring, and currency correlation to capture high-probability trading opportunities while shielding capital from high market volatility.
​In this strategy, capital preservation and low drawdown are the absolute priorities. By utilizing advanced risk management systems—such as internal position monitoring and hidden stop-loss protection—we effectively minimize exposure during uncertain market conditions and eliminate emotional decision-making.
​Key Strategy Features:
​Proven Track Record: Over 10 years of Forex market and brokerage industry experience.
​Analytical Approach: Collaborative, team-based market analysis focusing on currency correlations.
​Risk Control: Strict adherence to low drawdown, capital protection, and avoiding aggressive exposure.
​Market Adaptability: Capability to generate consistent returns in both bullish and bearish environments.
​Trade Duration: Medium-term (typically 1–4 days) focusing on efficient and timely profit realization.
​Copy Trading & Investment:
​This system is tailor-made for investors seeking steady, rational account growth while steering clear of emotional risks.
​Minimum Investment: Optimized for accounts starting from $1,000 USD (larger portfolios will also benefit from the strategy’s low drawdown and efficient capital management).
​Our Objective: Delivering stable, long-term returns through a structured, systematic trading process rather than aggressive speculation.
​Partner & Investor Relations:
​We welcome long-term collaboration and partnerships with professional investors who value transparency, strict risk management, and high trading standards.
No reviews
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 16:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 21:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 16:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 18:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 11:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 11:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 5.28% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 11:37
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 2.85% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 11:37
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.03% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 10:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 10:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 10:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 5.28% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 10:37
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 2.85% of days out of the 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ARIA 2020
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
40
0%
177
63%
93%
1.00
0.11
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.