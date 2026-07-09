- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
113 (63.84%)
Loss Trades:
64 (36.16%)
Best trade:
1 065.07 USD
Worst trade:
-591.84 USD
Gross Profit:
5 655.86 USD (105 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 637.06 USD (66 470 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (56.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 065.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.40%
Max deposit load:
56.81%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
91 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
86 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
50.05 USD
Average Loss:
-88.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 196.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 196.20 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
27.17%
Annual Forecast:
329.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 031.04 USD
Maximal:
2 206.52 USD (92.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.02% (1 563.59 USD)
By Equity:
26.77% (636.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_ECN
|78
|NZDCAD_ECN
|57
|GBPUSD_ECN
|15
|USDJPY_ECN
|14
|EURUSD_ECN
|8
|USDCAD_ECN
|4
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_ECN
|2.1K
|NZDCAD_ECN
|75
|GBPUSD_ECN
|-1.6K
|USDJPY_ECN
|-532
|EURUSD_ECN
|14
|USDCAD_ECN
|-43
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_ECN
|30K
|NZDCAD_ECN
|2.8K
|GBPUSD_ECN
|-4.6K
|USDJPY_ECN
|-11K
|EURUSD_ECN
|1.2K
|USDCAD_ECN
|-1.6K
|DJI30(DowJones)_ECN
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 065.07 USD
Worst trade: -592 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 196.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MishovMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional Forex Trader & Trading Team
We are a professional trading team with over 10 years of experience in the Forex market and brokerage industry, dedicated to market analysis, smart risk management, and strategic trade execution.
Our approach combines advanced technical and fundamental analysis, liquidity monitoring, and currency correlation to capture high-probability trading opportunities while shielding capital from high market volatility.
In this strategy, capital preservation and low drawdown are the absolute priorities. By utilizing advanced risk management systems—such as internal position monitoring and hidden stop-loss protection—we effectively minimize exposure during uncertain market conditions and eliminate emotional decision-making.
Key Strategy Features:
Proven Track Record: Over 10 years of Forex market and brokerage industry experience.
Analytical Approach: Collaborative, team-based market analysis focusing on currency correlations.
Risk Control: Strict adherence to low drawdown, capital protection, and avoiding aggressive exposure.
Market Adaptability: Capability to generate consistent returns in both bullish and bearish environments.
Trade Duration: Medium-term (typically 1–4 days) focusing on efficient and timely profit realization.
Copy Trading & Investment:
This system is tailor-made for investors seeking steady, rational account growth while steering clear of emotional risks.
Minimum Investment: Optimized for accounts starting from $1,000 USD (larger portfolios will also benefit from the strategy’s low drawdown and efficient capital management).
Our Objective: Delivering stable, long-term returns through a structured, systematic trading process rather than aggressive speculation.
Partner & Investor Relations:
We welcome long-term collaboration and partnerships with professional investors who value transparency, strict risk management, and high trading standards.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
40
0%
177
63%
93%
1.00
0.11
USD
USD
34%
1:500