- 成长
- 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
2 678
盈利交易:
2 236 (83.49%)
亏损交易:
442 (16.50%)
最好交易:
22 404.48 USD
最差交易:
-35 007.00 USD
毛利:
779 268.80 USD (364 924 pips)
毛利亏损:
-476 499.11 USD (429 199 pips)
最大连续赢利:
104 (18 953.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
41 018.92 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
76.72%
最大入金加载:
3.18%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
6.48
长期交易:
1 319 (49.25%)
短期交易:
1 359 (50.75%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
113.06 USD
平均利润:
348.51 USD
平均损失:
-1 078.05 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-19 216.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-41 314.77 USD (3)
每月增长:
2.31%
年度预测:
28.01%
算法交易:
31%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
46 704.49 USD (17.39%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
61.45% (11 601.45 USD)
净值:
2.72% (325.64 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1403
|EURUSD
|1274
|AUDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|302K
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|54
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-66K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|53
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +22 404.48 USD
最差交易: -35 007 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +18 953.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -19 216.84 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 25
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 4
AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.
Key characteristics
- Averaging-based entry system
- Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
- Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
- Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns
Risk note
This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
659%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
184
31%
2 678
83%
77%
1.63
113.06
USD
USD
61%
1:200