AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.

Key characteristics

Averaging-based entry system

Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data

Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%

Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns

Risk note

This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.