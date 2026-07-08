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I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

AgiFX 2

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya
I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

5 (1)
I build trading systems as someone who actually trades them.
3 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
183 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 657%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 676
Profit Trades:
2 235 (83.52%)
Loss Trades:
441 (16.48%)
Best trade:
22 404.48 USD
Worst trade:
-35 007.00 USD
Gross Profit:
779 242.24 USD (364 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-476 496.51 USD (429 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
104 (18 953.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41 018.92 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
73.64%
Max deposit load:
3.18%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.48
Long Trades:
1 319 (49.29%)
Short Trades:
1 357 (50.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
113.13 USD
Average Profit:
348.65 USD
Average Loss:
-1 080.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-19 216.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41 314.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Annual Forecast:
28.90%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46 704.49 USD (17.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.45% (11 601.45 USD)
By Equity:
2.72% (325.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1403
EURUSD 1272
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 302K
EURUSD 1K
AUDUSD 54
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -66K
EURUSD 1.8K
AUDUSD 53
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22 404.48 USD
Worst trade: -35 007 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 953.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19 216.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 25
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 16
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 4
489 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.

Key characteristics

  • Averaging-based entry system
  • Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
  • Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
  • Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns

Risk note

This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.

No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 00:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.08 08:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AgiFX 2
30 USD per month
657%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
183
31%
2 676
83%
74%
1.63
113.13
USD
61%
1:200
Copy

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