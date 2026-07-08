- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1403
|EURUSD
|1272
|AUDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|302K
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|54
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-66K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|53
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 25
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 4
AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.
Key characteristics
- Averaging-based entry system
- Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
- Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
- Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns
Risk note
This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.
USD
USD
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