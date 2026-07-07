- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-615
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
• Recommended starting balance: USD 1,000
• Trading operations focused primarily on XAUUSD
• We target average moves of 900 to 1,000 points per trade
• Every trade is executed with predefined Take Profit or Stop Loss levels
• We do not use averaging (price averaging) or Martingale strategies
• We also trade Prop Firm accounts
• We have a proven track record managing $100K and $200K funded accounts
DISCLAIMER:
Financial markets involve significant risk and high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management should always be followed, and each investor is solely responsible for managing their own capital.
USD
USD
USD