⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

• Recommended starting balance: USD 1,000

• Trading operations focused primarily on XAUUSD

• We target average moves of 900 to 1,000 points per trade

• Every trade is executed with predefined Take Profit or Stop Loss levels

• We do not use averaging (price averaging) or Martingale strategies

• We also trade Prop Firm accounts

• We have a proven track record managing $100K and $200K funded accounts

DISCLAIMER:

Financial markets involve significant risk and high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management should always be followed, and each investor is solely responsible for managing their own capital.