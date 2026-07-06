⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

My Broker: FP Trading

My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD.r

Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD-ECN or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.



How to fix this:

If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market . These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD.r into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical .r suffixes.



