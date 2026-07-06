- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
338
盈利交易:
244 (72.18%)
亏损交易:
94 (27.81%)
最好交易:
380.60 USD
最差交易:
-203.50 USD
毛利:
6 573.86 USD (82 315 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 319.36 USD (33 492 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (209.84 USD)
最大连续盈利:
659.46 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
6.39%
最大入金加载:
30.48%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
74
平均持有时间:
56 分钟
采收率:
6.45
长期交易:
239 (70.71%)
短期交易:
99 (29.29%)
利润因子:
1.98
预期回报:
9.63 USD
平均利润:
26.94 USD
平均损失:
-35.31 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-504.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-504.36 USD (5)
每月增长:
31.74%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.06 USD
最大值:
504.36 USD (24.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.19% (509.76 USD)
净值:
56.31% (4 907.10 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|338
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|3.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|49K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +380.60 USD
最差交易: -204 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +209.84 USD
最大连续亏损: -504.36 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️
To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.
- My Broker: FP Trading
- My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD.r
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD-ECN or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.
How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market . These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD.r into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.
Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical .r suffixes.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
94%
0
0
USD
USD
8.8K
USD
USD
10
96%
338
72%
6%
1.98
9.63
USD
USD
56%
1:500