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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TwoFace Normal Risk
Alexander Becker

TwoFace Normal Risk

Alexander Becker
Alexander Becker

Alexander Becker

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 79%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
210 (73.42%)
Loss Trades:
76 (26.57%)
Best trade:
256.68 USD
Worst trade:
-199.98 USD
Gross Profit:
4 729.84 USD (64 981 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 147.57 USD (22 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (209.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
659.46 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
5.32%
Max deposit load:
10.53%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
187 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
99 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
9.03 USD
Average Profit:
22.52 USD
Average Loss:
-28.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-504.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-504.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
23.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
504.36 USD (24.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.19% (509.76 USD)
By Equity:
21.97% (1 592.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 42K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +256.68 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -504.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

  • My Broker: FP Trading
  • My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD.r
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD-ECN or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.


How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market . These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD.r into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical .r suffixes.


No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 17:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 23:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 03:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 03:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TwoFace Normal Risk
30 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
8.2K
USD
9
100%
286
73%
5%
2.20
9.03
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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