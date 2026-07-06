⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)

My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD-ECN

Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD.r or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.



How to fix this:

If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD-ECN into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical -ECN suffixes.



