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Alexander Becker

TwoFace Xtreme

Alexander Becker
Alexander Becker

Alexander Becker

1 评论
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可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 334%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
482
盈利交易:
381 (79.04%)
亏损交易:
101 (20.95%)
最好交易:
1 176.50 USD
最差交易:
-344.01 USD
毛利:
19 546.40 USD (110 178 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 133.29 USD (33 564 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (1 699.72 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 981.50 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.37
交易活动:
6.24%
最大入金加载:
60.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
84
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
19.08
长期交易:
392 (81.33%)
短期交易:
90 (18.67%)
利润因子:
3.19
预期回报:
27.83 USD
平均利润:
51.30 USD
平均损失:
-60.73 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-584.04 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-584.04 USD (4)
每月增长:
42.60%
年度预测:
516.83%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.18 USD
最大值:
702.88 USD (5.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.51% (211.40 USD)
净值:
56.15% (7 624.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 482
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 77K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 176.50 USD
最差交易: -344 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 699.72 USD
最大连续亏损: -584.04 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

  • My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
  • My Gold Symbol:  XAUUSD-ECN
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like  XAUUSD.r  or  XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.


How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate  XAUUSD-ECN  into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard  XAUUSD  or identical  -ECN  suffixes.

没有评论
2026.08.11 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.11 09:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.11 07:26
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 01:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 01:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 00:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 00:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 22:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 22:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.18 01:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 04:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 04:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
TwoFace Xtreme
每月30 USD
334%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
22
90%
482
79%
6%
3.18
27.83
USD
56%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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