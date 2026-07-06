- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
482
盈利交易:
381 (79.04%)
亏损交易:
101 (20.95%)
最好交易:
1 176.50 USD
最差交易:
-344.01 USD
毛利:
19 546.40 USD (110 178 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 133.29 USD (33 564 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (1 699.72 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 981.50 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.37
交易活动:
6.24%
最大入金加载:
60.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
84
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
19.08
长期交易:
392 (81.33%)
短期交易:
90 (18.67%)
利润因子:
3.19
预期回报:
27.83 USD
平均利润:
51.30 USD
平均损失:
-60.73 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-584.04 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-584.04 USD (4)
每月增长:
42.60%
年度预测:
516.83%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.18 USD
最大值:
702.88 USD (5.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.51% (211.40 USD)
净值:
56.15% (7 624.55 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|482
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|77K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 176.50 USD
最差交易: -344 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 699.72 USD
最大连续亏损: -584.04 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️
To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.
- My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
- My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD-ECN
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like XAUUSD.r or XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.
How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD-ECN into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.
Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard XAUUSD or identical -ECN suffixes.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
334%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
22
90%
482
79%
6%
3.18
27.83
USD
USD
56%
1:500