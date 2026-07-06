- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|422
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|68K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️
To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.
- My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
- My Gold Symbol: XAUUSD-ECN
How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate XAUUSD-ECN into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.
USD
USD
USD