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Alexander Becker

TwoFace Xtreme

Alexander Becker
Alexander Becker

Alexander Becker

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 304%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
340 (80.56%)
Loss Trades:
82 (19.43%)
Best trade:
1 176.50 USD
Worst trade:
-344.01 USD
Gross Profit:
17 000.83 USD (92 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 645.50 USD (24 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (1 699.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 981.50 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
5.22%
Max deposit load:
60.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.58
Long Trades:
337 (79.86%)
Short Trades:
85 (20.14%)
Profit Factor:
3.66
Expected Payoff:
29.28 USD
Average Profit:
50.00 USD
Average Loss:
-56.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-584.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-584.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.80%
Annual Forecast:
482.94%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
702.88 USD (5.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.51% (211.40 USD)
By Equity:
56.15% (7 624.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 422
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 176.50 USD
Worst trade: -344 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 699.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -584.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

⚠️ IMPORTANT: SYMBOL MATCH REQUIRED ⚠️

To successfully copy this signal, your broker’s gold trading symbol must be compatible.

  • My Broker: VT Markets (ECN Account)
  • My Gold Symbol:  XAUUSD-ECN
Crucial Rule: MetaTrader 5 does not allow manual symbol mapping in its native settings. If your broker uses a different suffix (like  XAUUSD.r  or  XAUUSD+ ) and MT5 fails to map it automatically, trades will not copy.


How to fix this:
If MT5 shows a "symbol not found" error in your Journal, you cannot use the built-in subscription directly. Instead, you must use a free or cheap "Signal Copier EA" or "Symbol Mapper EA" from the MQL5 Market. These utilities run on your chart, read my signal, and automatically force-translate  XAUUSD-ECN  into your broker's specific symbol in real-time.

Best Practice: For 100% flawless execution without third-party tools, use a broker with standard  XAUUSD  or identical  -ECN  suffixes.

No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 01:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 01:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 00:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 00:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 22:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 22:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.18 01:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 04:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 04:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 07:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 09:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TwoFace Xtreme
30 USD per month
304%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
21
92%
422
80%
5%
3.65
29.28
USD
56%
1:500
Copy

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