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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / The Golden Series
Elvira Zalalutdinova

The Golden Series

Elvira Zalalutdinova
Elvira Zalalutdinova

Elvira Zalalutdinova

5 (1)
3 信号 2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2026 87%
InstaForex-Server
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
507
盈利交易:
413 (81.45%)
亏损交易:
94 (18.54%)
最好交易:
2 696.40 USD
最差交易:
-564.60 USD
毛利:
17 163.86 USD (132 590 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 473.11 USD (99 609 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (237.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 479.80 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
4.06%
最大入金加载:
6.40%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
3.80
长期交易:
157 (30.97%)
短期交易:
350 (69.03%)
利润因子:
2.03
预期回报:
17.14 USD
平均利润:
41.56 USD
平均损失:
-90.14 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-2 266.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 266.30 USD (5)
每月增长:
5.07%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.55 USD
最大值:
2 284.80 USD (14.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.85% (2 273.80 USD)
净值:
11.82% (2 137.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ls 506
GBPUSD.ls 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.ls 8.7K
GBPUSD.ls 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.ls 33K
GBPUSD.ls 7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 696.40 USD
最差交易: -565 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +237.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 266.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 InstaForex-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

         
🔵 The Golden  Series- It is a fully automated trading system
     Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
    The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
    technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
    The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.

🔵 Risk control
    The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
 
🔵 Stop loss
    The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.

🔵 Final information
    No grid
    No martingale
    Estimated yield 10% per month
    Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 500$


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没有评论
2026.07.30 13:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.02 05:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 16:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 16:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 21 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
The Golden Series
每月999 USD
87%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
12
96%
507
81%
4%
2.02
17.14
USD
15%
1:500
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