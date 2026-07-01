- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
507
盈利交易:
413 (81.45%)
亏损交易:
94 (18.54%)
最好交易:
2 696.40 USD
最差交易:
-564.60 USD
毛利:
17 163.86 USD (132 590 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 473.11 USD (99 609 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (237.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 479.80 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
4.06%
最大入金加载:
6.40%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
3.80
长期交易:
157 (30.97%)
短期交易:
350 (69.03%)
利润因子:
2.03
预期回报:
17.14 USD
平均利润:
41.56 USD
平均损失:
-90.14 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-2 266.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 266.30 USD (5)
每月增长:
5.07%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.55 USD
最大值:
2 284.80 USD (14.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.85% (2 273.80 USD)
净值:
11.82% (2 137.65 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ls
|506
|GBPUSD.ls
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.ls
|8.7K
|GBPUSD.ls
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.ls
|33K
|GBPUSD.ls
|7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2 696.40 USD
最差交易: -565 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +237.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 266.30 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 InstaForex-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
🔵 The Golden Series- It is a fully automated trading system
Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.
🔵 Risk control
The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
🔵 Stop loss
The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.
🔵 Final information
No grid
No martingale
Estimated yield 10% per month
Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 500$
Recommended Broker
My Telegram channel group
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月999 USD
87%
0
0
USD
USD
19K
USD
USD
12
96%
507
81%
4%
2.02
17.14
USD
USD
15%
1:500