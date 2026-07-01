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Elvira Zalalutdinova

The Golden Series

Elvira Zalalutdinova
Elvira Zalalutdinova

Elvira Zalalutdinova

5 (1)
2 signals 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 81%
InstaForex-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
401 (81.17%)
Loss Trades:
93 (18.83%)
Best trade:
2 696.40 USD
Worst trade:
-564.60 USD
Gross Profit:
16 403.96 USD (128 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 333.96 USD (99 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (237.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 479.80 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.06%
Max deposit load:
6.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
150 (30.36%)
Short Trades:
344 (69.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
16.34 USD
Average Profit:
40.91 USD
Average Loss:
-89.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 266.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 266.30 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.52%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.55 USD
Maximal:
2 284.80 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.85% (2 273.80 USD)
By Equity:
5.44% (934.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ls 493
GBPUSD.ls 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ls 8.1K
GBPUSD.ls 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ls 29K
GBPUSD.ls 7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 696.40 USD
Worst trade: -565 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 266.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

         
🔵 The Golden  Series- It is a fully automated trading system
     Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
    The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
    technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
    The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.

🔵 Risk control
    The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
 
🔵 Stop loss
    The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.

🔵 Final information
    No grid
    No martingale
    Estimated yield 10% per month
    Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 500$


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No reviews
2026.07.30 13:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.02 05:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 16:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 16:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 21 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Golden Series
30 USD per month
81%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
12
98%
494
81%
4%
1.96
16.34
USD
15%
1:500
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