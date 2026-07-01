- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
401 (81.17%)
Loss Trades:
93 (18.83%)
Best trade:
2 696.40 USD
Worst trade:
-564.60 USD
Gross Profit:
16 403.96 USD (128 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 333.96 USD (99 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (237.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 479.80 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.06%
Max deposit load:
6.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
150 (30.36%)
Short Trades:
344 (69.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
16.34 USD
Average Profit:
40.91 USD
Average Loss:
-89.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 266.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 266.30 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.52%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.55 USD
Maximal:
2 284.80 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.85% (2 273.80 USD)
By Equity:
5.44% (934.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ls
|493
|GBPUSD.ls
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ls
|8.1K
|GBPUSD.ls
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ls
|29K
|GBPUSD.ls
|7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 696.40 USD
Worst trade: -565 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 266.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🔵 The Golden Series- It is a fully automated trading system
Main Features
🔵 A trading system designed specifically for fast and accurate scalping on XAUUSD
The algorithm captures sharp price fluctuations over short time intervals (ticks/microtrends). If the price makes a strong impulse, confirmed by
technical indicators, the robot regards it as the beginning of a local movement and enters the market
The system is designed to trade during the most liquid and volatile trading sessions (American and London), when gold moves the fastest.
🔵 Risk control
The built-in risk management system protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.
🔵 Stop loss
The system supports a fixed stop-loss configuration to maintain a controlled and disciplined risk level, or the use of an automated stop-loss.
🔵 Final information
No grid
No martingale
Estimated yield 10% per month
Recommended deposit when subscribing to the signal 500$
Recommended Broker
My Telegram channel group
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
81%
0
0
USD
USD
18K
USD
USD
12
98%
494
81%
4%
1.96
16.34
USD
USD
15%
1:500