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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Precision BTC AI 3
David Torres Villanueva

Precision BTC AI 3

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0条评论
可靠性
23
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
500
盈利交易:
409 (81.80%)
亏损交易:
91 (18.20%)
最好交易:
250.32 USD
最差交易:
-444.92 USD
毛利:
9 896.30 USD (2 704 454 pips)
毛利亏损:
-9 215.70 USD (2 641 621 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (1 942.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 942.76 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
24.03%
最大入金加载:
7.34%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
49
平均持有时间:
46 分钟
采收率:
0.22
长期交易:
256 (51.20%)
短期交易:
244 (48.80%)
利润因子:
1.07
预期回报:
1.36 USD
平均利润:
24.20 USD
平均损失:
-101.27 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 453.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 453.55 USD (4)
每月增长:
-31.05%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
372.19 USD
最大值:
3 109.51 USD (70.50%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
47.96% (2 725.04 USD)
净值:
17.34% (1 373.57 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD+ 499
XAUUSD+ 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD+ 607
XAUUSD+ 73
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD+ 62K
XAUUSD+ 617
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +250.32 USD
最差交易: -445 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 942.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 453.55 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UltimaMarkets-Live 1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.

Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.

没有评论
2026.07.28 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 15:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 05:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 01:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 01:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.12 00:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.11 23:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 03:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 12:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 02:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.28 12:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.27 17:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 02:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 03:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 1.87% of days out of the 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Precision BTC AI 3
每月99 USD
7%
0
0
USD
337
USD
23
99%
500
81%
24%
1.07
1.36
USD
48%
1:500
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