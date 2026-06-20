信号暂时禁止新订阅
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
547
盈利交易:
460 (84.09%)
亏损交易:
87 (15.90%)
最好交易:
71.29 USD
最差交易:
-152.06 USD
毛利:
2 877.15 USD (3 079 649 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 813.40 USD (2 553 380 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (536.98 USD)
最大连续盈利:
536.98 USD (30)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
20.53%
最大入金加载:
7.20%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
39 分钟
采收率:
0.06
长期交易:
280 (51.19%)
短期交易:
267 (48.81%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.12 USD
平均利润:
6.25 USD
平均损失:
-32.34 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-476.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-476.42 USD (4)
每月增长:
-21.95%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
89.70 USD
最大值:
1 069.77 USD (105.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.90% (1 069.77 USD)
净值:
16.61% (450.47 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD+
|547
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD+
|64
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD+
|526K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +71.29 USD
最差交易: -152 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +536.98 USD
最大连续亏损: -476.42 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UltimaMarkets-Live 1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.
Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.
Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.
The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
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