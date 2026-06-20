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David Torres Villanueva

Precision BTC AI 5

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 107%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500

信号暂时禁止新订阅

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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
547
盈利交易:
460 (84.09%)
亏损交易:
87 (15.90%)
最好交易:
71.29 USD
最差交易:
-152.06 USD
毛利:
2 877.15 USD (3 079 649 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 813.40 USD (2 553 380 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (536.98 USD)
最大连续盈利:
536.98 USD (30)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
20.53%
最大入金加载:
7.20%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
39 分钟
采收率:
0.06
长期交易:
280 (51.19%)
短期交易:
267 (48.81%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.12 USD
平均利润:
6.25 USD
平均损失:
-32.34 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-476.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-476.42 USD (4)
每月增长:
-21.95%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
89.70 USD
最大值:
1 069.77 USD (105.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.90% (1 069.77 USD)
净值:
16.61% (450.47 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD+ 547
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD+ 64
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD+ 526K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +71.29 USD
最差交易: -152 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +536.98 USD
最大连续亏损: -476.42 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UltimaMarkets-Live 1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.
Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
没有评论
2026.08.12 14:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 17:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.21 04:04
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.21 04:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.20 16:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.20 16:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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