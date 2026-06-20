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David Torres Villanueva

Precision BTC AI 5

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 109%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
531
Profit Trades:
447 (84.18%)
Loss Trades:
84 (15.82%)
Best trade:
71.29 USD
Worst trade:
-152.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 870.19 USD (3 013 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 804.63 USD (2 485 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (536.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
536.98 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
22.76%
Max deposit load:
7.20%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
273 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
258 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
6.42 USD
Average Loss:
-33.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-476.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-476.42 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-17.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.70 USD
Maximal:
1 069.77 USD (105.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.90% (1 069.77 USD)
By Equity:
16.61% (450.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD+ 531
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD+ 66
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD+ 528K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.29 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +536.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -476.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.
Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
No reviews
2026.07.29 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 17:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.21 04:04
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.21 04:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.20 16:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.20 16:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Precision BTC AI 5
99 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
196
USD
9
99%
531
84%
23%
1.02
0.12
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.