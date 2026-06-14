- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|534
|GBPJPY
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-253
|GBPJPY
|266
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.85 × 106
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.94 × 172
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.28 × 61
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.55 × 99
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.75 × 2001
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.18 × 531
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.28 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
VantageMarkets-Live 3
|4.00 × 34
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.13 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.33 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.36 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|5.13 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|5.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|5.34 × 61
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|6.42 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live
|6.50 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.64 × 300
Quantitative algorithmic strategy optimized exclusively for Gold XAUUSD on the 1-minute chart. The system utilizes a dynamic grid engine paired with an EMA 175 filter to safely capitalize on precious metals volatility.
STRICT RISK MANAGEMENT: Unlike standard grid systems, this account features a hard-coded time-based emergency exit guillotine set at exactly 144 hours 6 days to clear exposure and fully protect account equity against black swan events. Maximum drawdown is strictly capped and monitored.
SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS: To ensure accurate trade replication and proper money management, a minimum account balance of 4000 EUR and the use of a low-latency VPS are highly recommended.
USD
EUR
EUR