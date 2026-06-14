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Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

Gold Unicorn

Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria
Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

0条评论
可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2026 4%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
554
盈利交易:
251 (45.30%)
亏损交易:
303 (54.69%)
最好交易:
226.95 EUR
最差交易:
-152.51 EUR
毛利:
11 277.80 EUR (705 633 pips)
毛利亏损:
-11 267.25 EUR (690 548 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (755.87 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
755.87 EUR (14)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
57.51%
最大入金加载:
38.79%
最近交易:
9 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
0.01
长期交易:
161 (29.06%)
短期交易:
393 (70.94%)
利润因子:
1.00
预期回报:
0.02 EUR
平均利润:
44.93 EUR
平均损失:
-37.19 EUR
最大连续失误:
18 (-854.48 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-854.48 EUR (18)
每月增长:
-23.61%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
566.52 EUR
最大值:
1 856.08 EUR (48.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
47.65% (1 304.97 EUR)
净值:
3.29% (192.97 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 534
GBPJPY 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -253
GBPJPY 266
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 13K
GBPJPY 2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +226.95 EUR
最差交易: -153 EUR
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 18
最大连续盈利: +755.87 EUR
最大连续亏损: -854.48 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 106
FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.94 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.28 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
2.55 × 99
RoboForex-ECN
2.75 × 2001
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.18 × 531
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.28 × 127
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
VantageMarkets-Live 3
4.00 × 34
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.13 × 24
Exness-MT5Real12
4.33 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.36 × 28
Exness-MT5Real33
5.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real43
5.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
5.34 × 61
VantageMarkets-Live 6
6.42 × 24
Tickmill-Live
6.50 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.64 × 300
18 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Quantitative algorithmic strategy optimized exclusively for Gold XAUUSD on the 1-minute chart. The system utilizes a dynamic grid engine paired with an EMA 175 filter to safely capitalize on precious metals volatility.

STRICT RISK MANAGEMENT: Unlike standard grid systems, this account features a hard-coded time-based emergency exit guillotine set at exactly 144 hours 6 days to clear exposure and fully protect account equity against black swan events. Maximum drawdown is strictly capped and monitored.

SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS: To ensure accurate trade replication and proper money management, a minimum account balance of 4000 EUR and the use of a low-latency VPS are highly recommended.


没有评论
2026.08.11 11:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.10 03:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.05 10:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 15:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 00:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 23:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 15:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 12:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 11:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 08:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 17:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Unicorn
每月35 USD
4%
0
0
USD
11
EUR
20
99%
554
45%
58%
1.00
0.02
EUR
48%
1:30
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