Quantitative algorithmic strategy optimized exclusively for Gold XAUUSD on the 1-minute chart. The system utilizes a dynamic grid engine paired with an EMA 175 filter to safely capitalize on precious metals volatility.

STRICT RISK MANAGEMENT: Unlike standard grid systems, this account features a hard-coded time-based emergency exit guillotine set at exactly 144 hours 6 days to clear exposure and fully protect account equity against black swan events. Maximum drawdown is strictly capped and monitored.

SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS: To ensure accurate trade replication and proper money management, a minimum account balance of 4000 EUR and the use of a low-latency VPS are highly recommended.