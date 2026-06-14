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Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

Gold Unicorn

Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria
Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

Miguel Angel De Amo Fernandez-echevarria

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
554
Profit Trades:
251 (45.30%)
Loss Trades:
303 (54.69%)
Best trade:
226.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
11 277.80 EUR (705 633 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 267.25 EUR (690 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (755.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
755.87 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
61.98%
Max deposit load:
38.79%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
161 (29.06%)
Short Trades:
393 (70.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.02 EUR
Average Profit:
44.93 EUR
Average Loss:
-37.19 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-854.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-854.48 EUR (18)
Monthly growth:
-24.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
566.52 EUR
Maximal:
1 856.08 EUR (48.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.65% (1 304.97 EUR)
By Equity:
3.29% (192.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 534
GBPJPY 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -253
GBPJPY 266
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
GBPJPY 2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +226.95 EUR
Worst trade: -153 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +755.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -854.48 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 106
FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.81 × 166
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.28 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
2.55 × 99
RoboForex-ECN
2.74 × 1995
VantageMarkets-Live 19
2.89 × 18
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.17 × 525
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.28 × 127
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
VantageMarkets-Live 3
4.00 × 34
Exness-MT5Real12
4.33 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.36 × 28
Exness-MT5Real33
5.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real7
5.16 × 55
Exness-MT5Real43
5.25 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 6
6.42 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.64 × 300
18 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Quantitative algorithmic strategy optimized exclusively for Gold XAUUSD on the 1-minute chart. The system utilizes a dynamic grid engine paired with an EMA 175 filter to safely capitalize on precious metals volatility.

STRICT RISK MANAGEMENT: Unlike standard grid systems, this account features a hard-coded time-based emergency exit guillotine set at exactly 144 hours 6 days to clear exposure and fully protect account equity against black swan events. Maximum drawdown is strictly capped and monitored.

SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS: To ensure accurate trade replication and proper money management, a minimum account balance of 4000 EUR and the use of a low-latency VPS are highly recommended.


No reviews
2026.08.05 10:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 15:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 00:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 23:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 15:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 12:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 11:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 08:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 17:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Unicorn
35 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
11
EUR
20
99%
554
45%
62%
1.00
0.02
EUR
48%
1:30
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