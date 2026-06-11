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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Vfundv Amarkets Mt4
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Vfundv Amarkets Mt4

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 221%
AMarkets-Real
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
164
盈利交易:
94 (57.31%)
亏损交易:
70 (42.68%)
最好交易:
776.71 USD
最差交易:
-251.75 USD
毛利:
7 693.27 USD (426 979 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 270.76 USD (71 357 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (610.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 493.12 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.26
交易活动:
84.76%
最大入金加载:
30.83%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
6.40
长期交易:
64 (39.02%)
短期交易:
100 (60.98%)
利润因子:
2.35
预期回报:
26.97 USD
平均利润:
81.84 USD
平均损失:
-46.73 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-191.41 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-281.90 USD (3)
每月增长:
98.38%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
690.60 USD (12.59%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.55% (688.00 USD)
净值:
5.99% (201.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 61
S&P500 24
XAGUSDb 16
EURNZDb 15
NZDUSDb 11
Nasdaq100 9
NZDCHFb 8
DowJones30 7
AUDUSDb 5
USDCADb 4
WTI 2
EURUSDb 1
GBPUSDb 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDb 2.6K
S&P500 528
XAGUSDb -43
EURNZDb 260
NZDUSDb -13
Nasdaq100 377
NZDCHFb 238
DowJones30 478
AUDUSDb -18
USDCADb 104
WTI -63
EURUSDb 61
GBPUSDb -62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDb 132K
S&P500 3.1K
XAGUSDb 133
EURNZDb 3.2K
NZDUSDb -16
Nasdaq100 214K
NZDCHFb 706
DowJones30 1.1K
AUDUSDb 87
USDCADb 1.5K
WTI -107
EURUSDb 248
GBPUSDb -117
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +776.71 USD
最差交易: -252 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +610.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -191.41 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AMarkets-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.50 × 153
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

VFUNDV

VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.

The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.

Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.

The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.

Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.

High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.


没有评论
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 18:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 18:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 06:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 11:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 10:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.11 20:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 08:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.25 08:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 23:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 23:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 23:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.11 11:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Vfundv Amarkets Mt4
每月49 USD
221%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
9
0%
164
57%
85%
2.35
26.97
USD
13%
1:100
复制

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